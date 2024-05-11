iFLYTEK Smart Recorder Launches in the United States, Providing Global Users with Efficient Office Solutions

In addition to the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, iFLYTEK also boasts its own large language model, Spark, which competes with ChatGPT.

iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., a pioneer in artificial intelligence technology, announces the successful launch of the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, now available for purchase on their Ecommerce Website and Amazon in the United States and Canada markets. This milestone marks a significant step forward in iFLYTEK's mission to provide intelligent solutions that enhance productivity and communication worldwide.

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK has been at the forefront of AI research and development, specializing in intelligent speech, computer vision, natural language processing, and cognitive intelligence. With a commitment to industrializing AI technologies, iFLYTEK aims to enable machines to hear, speak, understand, and think, ultimately contributing to a better world powered by artificial intelligence.

In 2023, iFLYTEK served as the Official Event Supplier of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, creating a barrier-free communication environment for volunteers, athletes, journalists, and attendees through its cutting-edge automatic voice conversion and translation capabilities.

The iFLYTEK Smart Recorder exemplifies iFLYTEK's dedication to innovation and excellence. Designed for professionals across various industries, the device boasts advanced features such as multiple microphones for long-distance recording, intelligent noise reduction performance, and the full offline transcription capability for five major languages. Its user-friendly interface, ample storage capacity, and secure data transfer options make it a versatile tool for capturing and manage audio content with ease.

In addition to the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder, iFLYTEK also boasts its own large language model, Spark, which competes with ChatGPT. Since its initial release in 2023, Spark has been continuously upgraded, showcasing iFLYTEK's competitive edge in the field of artificial intelligence. Spark V3.5, the latest version released on January 30, 2024, has been acclaimed as China's No. 1 large language model in overall capabilities by authoritative Chinese and foreign entities such as MIT Technology Review.

"iFLYTEK is proud to introduce the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder to the US and Canada markets," said Eric Zhao, Vice President at iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. "As we continue to expand globally, we remain committed to empowering individuals and organizations with cutting-edge AI technologies that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth."

For more information about the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder and to stay updated on its availability, visit Amazon website: https://amzn.to/4bjt7Xm, and ecommerce website: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-smart-recorder?utm_source=p.

