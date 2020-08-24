iFresh Announces Positive Net Income for First Quarter 2020 and Anticipates Continued Success from Strategic Acquisition with Jiuxiang Achieved net income of $3.6 million in 2020 Q1 compared to net loss of $3.4 million in 2019 Q1 GlobeNewswire August 24, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that it has achieved positive net income in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, and anticipates additional success due to the strategic acquisition of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., the technology of which is expected to help the Company expand its online grocery market.

During the quarter, the Company posted a net income of $3.6 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million for the same period last year. Additionally, the Company earned $0.15 per share in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $0.19 per share for the same period in 2019.

iFresh's bottom line performance improved from the first quarter 2019 primarily due an improved gross margin; decreased selling, general, and administrative expenses; and increased income from management and advertising fees, rental income, and lottery sales.

"We are pleased to report a profitable first quarter, despite many challenges of operating a retail business during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Long Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of iFresh. "Not only did our company achieve a quarterly profit for the first time in three years, but we also sustained consumer demand and maintained sales through our online grocery delivery service during the pandemic."

The CEO continued, "iFresh is fortunate to operate an online grocery delivery business. This service offset the loss from physical store closures during nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns. The combination of consumers’ interest in avoiding public spaces and the continued need for groceries and essential goods rapidly accelerated the adoption of online grocery services in the U.S. As a result, we are actively looking for partners to help us innovate our online grocery business.”

“The Company continues to make adjustments and implement precautions necessary to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its ongoing operations. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its harsh impact on retail businesses, we believe that iFresh has significant growth opportunities with respect to its online grocery business. With the recent strategic acquisition of Jiuxiang, the deployment of its integrating supply chain technology could potentially breakthrough and exceed the level of business we have performed in recent years,” Mr. Deng concluded.

