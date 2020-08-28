iFresh Launches E-commerce Site in English Broadening Customer Base Through New PR Campaign GlobeNewswire August 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company") (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that the Company launched its E-commerce site www.onlineifresh.com in English as part of its expansion efforts to reach out customers beyond the Chinese-speaking community. The Company has engaged Benvenuti Public Relations, a full-service public relations, marketing and social media firm specializing in the hospitality, food and beverage, and lifestyle industries since 1993. This relationship has resulted in a new PR campaign designed to reach new customers and enhance brand awareness. The new campaign anticipates that the bilingual website will serve as an initial starting point for attracting more customers, boosting sales and exposure in other channels.

In regards to the launch, Mr. Long Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of iFresh, stated, “Online shopping continues to grow in popularity as the pandemic continues. This causes customers to look online for their grocery shopping needs. Recently, Asian cuisines have gained wide-spread global recognition for being healthy yet delicious, especially in the U.S. As one of the leading Asian American supermarket chains, our bilingual site delivers an easy-to-navigate browsing and shopping experience for customers. Customers will find the best of what iFresh offers across a variety of Asian grocery selections. We look forward to serving customers of all backgrounds.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and one in-house wholesale business strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

