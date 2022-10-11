IFS announces winners of the 2022 Partner of the Year Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, is today announcing the winners of its Partner of the Year Awards. The annual event recognizes partners' continued dedication to the IFS Partner Program, commitment to excellence in the service(s) delivered to mutual customers, and expertise in leveraging innovation to extend the capabilities of IFS's solution. The announcement is taking place this year at the IFS global partner event, IFS Unleashed (Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), Miami, Florida, United States, October 10-14, 2022).

The 2022 IFS Partner of the Year Awards comprises twelve categories that recognize the tremendous achievements of IFS's partner ecosystem and considers partners across all industries, countries, and market segments.

Merlin Knott, Global Head, Partner and Channels, IFS, said: "The aim of the Partner of the Year awards is to commend our partners for their continued commitment to excellence within the global IFS partner ecosystem. What we have seen from the entries we received, and especially the winners we have selected, is a spirit of resilience and determination to succeed despite the challenges and deliver for customers at that critical Moment of Service™.

"That spirit translates into the great results we are achieving on the ground," added Knott. "So far in 2022, the total number of deals we have conducted involving a partner is up 14% Year on Year (YoY), while we have also completed just under 1000 new certifications. In addition, we have seen the overall number of deals closed Year to Date (YTD) rise by 25% YoY. These figures, and our awards, bear witness to just how important our partner ecosystem is to us."

As with previous years, an internal steering committee of global and regional IFS representatives reviewed nominations for the merit-based categories of the awards. Added to that, a panel of veteran industry analysts, Mickey North Rizza (IDC), Daniel Newman (Futurum), and Adam Holtby (Omdia), led on judging nominations for the Innovative and Services categories, drawing on their broad experiences to judge a particularly competitive pool of entries. The awards also featured a Customers' Choice Partner of the Year category, which was nominated by IFS customers.

Michael Ouissi, Chief Customer Officer, IFS, said: "These awards bear witness to the ongoing efforts and achievements of all our partners through these testing times. Their performance over the past calendar year has been outstanding, and their ongoing commitment to working with us to deliver choice, innovation, and business value to our customers deserves to be warmly commended.

"We continue to see the value of our partner ecosystem as it grows with +1,255 additional certified partners and consultants compared to 2020. The benefits of which were reflected in our revenue figures for the Financial Year 2021 (FY21), as Partner contribution to License Revenue reached 28%. While the overall contribution of partners has increased by 50% YoY. These awards are a celebration of the vital contribution our partners are making to our business."

The full list of winners is as follows:

Global System Integrator Partner of the Year – Accenture

Finalists: Capgemini and Infosys

A merit-based award, this category recognized those that demonstrated a significant contribution to the continued growth of the IFS ecosystem on a global scale through new customer acquisition, while also delivering unmatched support services to customers.

Regional System Integrator Partner of the Year – Baker Tilly Digital

Finalists: IBM and Tietoevry

A merit-based award, this category recognized those that demonstrated a significant contribution to the continued growth of the IFS ecosystem in the region through new customer acquisition, while also delivering unmatched support services to customers.

IFS Foundation Partner of the Year – HOIST

This category awards partners on demonstrating true commitment to continued business growth and building a strong partnership together.

IFS Spirit Award – Cooper Software

This category recognizes partners who showed a significant commitment to a "One IFS" mentality, collaborating as a team to create opportunities, deliver successful projects, increase customer satisfaction and market awareness across all IFS solutions.

Customers' Choice Partner of the Year – InfoConsulting

Finalists: Nayo Technologies and Xitricon

Nominated by IFS customers, this award celebrates the contribution of organizations that have demonstrated their dedication to a genuinely customer-centric approach.

Innovative Partner of the Year – Cedar Bay

Finalists: Baker Tilly Digital and Enterprise Analytics

This award recognizes partners for demonstrating excellence in consistent innovation and implementation of customer solutions, leading to a positive and sustainable impact on their businesses.

Services Partner of the Year – Enterprise – Infosys

Finalists – Capgemini and HOIST

This nomination-based award recognized the IFS partners, whose expertise in implementation methodology, breadth of knowledge of IFS solutions, and superior customer service mentality was instrumental in delivering a multitude of successful projects in record-time - driving exponential ROI for customers.

Services Partner of the Year – Mid-Market – Enterprise Analytics

Finalists – RutterKey and Addovation

This award recognizes partners who provide exceptional delivery of services to mid-market customers supported by expert advice and guidance. This partner displays the value of innovation to mid-sized businesses, solving immediate business challenges and forming the foundation for future transformation.

Channel Partner of the Year – Novacura

Finalists: NEC and InfoConsulting

This merit-based award honors the partner who has demonstrated exceptional efforts in new business development, thought leadership, and products and services that promote IFS in emerging markets.

Growth Partner of the Year – Arcwide

Finalists – Capgemini and Accenture

A merit-based award, this category recognized those partners that, in the past 24 months, exemplified accelerated growth and rapid implementation, having onboarded at minimum one new customer in the past 24 months and demonstrated a true commitment to continued business growth together.

Technology Alliances Partner of the Year – Microsoft

Finalists – Boomi and HERE

This merit-based award recognized the IFS partners that provided exponential value to IFS customers through the delivery of innovative add-on technology; demonstrated ability to respond to ever-changing business circumstances, and contributed to the adoption of IFS solutions within new customer bases to drive pipeline/revenue growth.

Emerging Markets – Tech Mahindra

Finalists - Kurumsal Bilgi Sistemleri and Technodyn

This merit-based award honors the partner who has demonstrated exceptional efforts in new business development, thought leadership, and products and services that promote IFS in emerging markets.

