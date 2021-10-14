IFS appoints Andy Watts as new VP of Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 October 2021 - IFS , the leading global enterprise applications company, has announced Andy Watts as a key new member of its team. The new Vice President for Asia (including ASEAN, India, Sri Lanka, Korea and China) has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership across sales and software as a service.









Andy's key areas of expertise include building high performance teams that go above and beyond, backed by a great working culture. His focus and customer centricity helps customers across enterprise businesses in both the private and public sectors maximize value and success from their investments.

Andy's previous roles include Senior Vice President APJ at ServiceMax. He also held sales positions in RightNow and Oracle, and most recently established and launched Sitetracker across Asia Pacific.

"I am very excited about joining IFS and scaling the Asia region further. There is a tremendous opportunity for our existing customers and for those who have not yet joined us, to gain high value from IFS's excellent single platform of products and deliver exceptional moments of service in a region that is experiencing growth and transformation," said Andy as he shared his thoughts on his move to IFS.

Andy who is married and has two young daughters both born in Japan, spends most of his spare time with his young family. He loves the sport of boxing and martial arts. His other passion is motorcycles and he plans to own a Harley Davidson in the near future.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com .





