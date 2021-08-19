IFTA Fintech Achievement Awards 2020 Winners Announced Recognizing Outstanding Fintech Enterprises and Professionals

Former HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan and former MPFA Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Alice Law crowned prestigious Iconic Stars

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 19 August 2021 - Organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony was held today (19 August 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Mr Joseph Chan, JP attended as the Guest of Honour of the Ceremony. Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Mr Norman Chan and Former Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Deputy Chair and Managing Director Ms Alice Law received the prestigious Iconic Star awards.





In its third edition, the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards of this year was themed "Embracing FinTech amid New Normal and Accelerating Digitization " to celebrate enterprises and individuals that have embraced industry trends emerging amidst new normal with innovative financial technology. Responding to fintech development and market evolution, the "Corporate Achievements in FinTech Awards" were divided into "FinTech Solutions" and "Advanced Technology" categories to honour fintech and technology in multiple sectors. The Awards attracted participation from over 55 companies under 14 award categories, of which the "Regulatory Tech" category received the most entries.





Specially introduced in this edition, the prestigious "Iconic Star" award honours invaluable contribution of long serving fintech industry leaders. The winners are Mr Norman Chan, GBS, former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Ms Alice Law, former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority.





Former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Mr Norman Chan, GBS mentions, "Many financial firms have been rather slow to embrace the advance of the digital age, and lost their customers. We should bear in mind that access to the best Fintech is by no means monopolised by BigTech firms. Instead it is available to any conventional financial firms that have an open mind and willing to make very good use of it."





Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Authority Ms Alice Law says, "Hong Kong in many ways is ahead of the curve in its Fintech evolution, and Fintech application has become more popular amongst users. However, if a new digital economy is our ultimate goal, then efforts will have to be stepped up to broaden our talent pool that is capable of mastering, in an agile manner, business and operational needs of financial services which will be driven mainly by technological applications."





Officiating guest of the Ceremony Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Hong Kong SAR Government Mr Joseph Chan, JP mentions, "The Government has launched a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) subsidy scheme so to encourage licensed financial institutions to partner with startups and develop PoC projects applicable in actual business scenarios. The scheme has already received over 160 applications. I am very excited about the projects resulting from the subsidy scheme, and I also look forward to see it being widely adopted by more financial institutions in Hong Kong."





"Entries of the Award this year were evaluated based on five elements: innovative technology, ethics, professionalism, contribution and teamwork," IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said. "We aim to draw enterprises' attention to the needs of the industry and the society when they develop technology products so that more financial institutions and a wider public can benefit."





At the FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony today, 44 corporate achievement awards and 14 individual awards were presented.





As an organization representing fintech professionals in Hong Kong, IFTA is committed to following the government policy of promoting the collaboration among the government, industry, academic and research sectors in the innovation and technology industry. At the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020 Presentation Ceremony, winners of the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon were also presented. Successfully held on 7 and 8 August, the IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon aimed to promote STEM education and encourage female students and youngsters to get involved in innovative technology and FinTech. Five winning secondary school teams received certificates and trophies on stage today. The Hackathon serves as a link between students aspiring to a career in innovative technology and industry practitioners, and promotes the continuity of fintech and innovative technology, while demonstrating IFTA's devotion to a diversified and equal fintech industry.





Winners of Corporate Achievements in FinTech (for corporates, NGOs, and start-ups)

Award Categories Awardees Companies Award Level FinTech Solutions Regulatory Tech Fano Labs Limited Diamond Eureka FinTech Limited Platinum iFinGate Limited Platinum Regtics Platinum WIZPRESSO Platinum BIBO Limited Gold FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Gold NFC Touch Limited Silver Seneca ESG Silver Insurance Tech CoverGo Limited Platinum Ignatica Platinum Prudential Hong Kong Ltd. Gold Payment Tech eft Payments (Asia) Limited Platinum QFPay Haojin Fintech Limited Platinum Asia Top Loyalty Limited Gold Oceanpayment Co., Ltd. Gold Octopus Cards Limited Gold Tips Dollar (HK) Limited Silver Trade Financing Tech Velotrade Management Limited Silver Blockchain, Currency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers) Custonomy Company Limited Platinum IX Fintech Group Limited Platinum Alpha Finnovate Limited Gold Blockchain Solutions Limited Gold FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Gold Genesis Block Limited Gold Amigo Tech Limited Silver Dragonbite Tech Pte. Ltd. Silver Banking Tech Hang Seng Bank Platinum Ping An OneConnect Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Platinum FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) - Credit Card Gamification Silver FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) - Next Generation B2B Banking Silver Fuyuan Global Silver Wealth Management Tech CONTRENDIAN Diamond Linnovate Partners Limited Gold TRANSIN Gold ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Silver Fuyuan Securities Silver Lu International （Hong Kong）Limited Silver eMPF Tech BCT Group Gold Advanced Technology Artificial Intelligence OneConnect Financial Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd Platinum Big Data DATAGO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED Platinum ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Silver Cloud Computing FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Silver

Outstanding Financial Technologists of the Year





Award Categories Awardees Award Level Leader of the Year Jess CHENG Eureka Holding Limited Excellence Lanny YANG Oceanpayment Co., Ltd. Excellence Tomas HOLUB CoverGo Limited Merit LAU Kin Wah, Kenneth FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Merit CHAN Wing Fung Raymond Savio Fuyuan Global Merit Rising Star of the Year TUNG Wing Shan, Sandra FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Excellence Charles S.K. WONG Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) Excellence LAM Fuk Ming ALGOGENE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Merit WONG Sin Yi, Elly FORMS SYNTRON Information (HK) Limited (FORMS HK) Merit Cherrie LIU ORIX Asia Limited Merit Star in the Making HO Kin Ting David Hong Kong Baptist University Excellence CHAN Wai Yan Vanessa The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Merit





The Prestige Award (recommended by the organiser and/or jury panel)

Iconic Star

Mr Norman Chan, GBS Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ms Alice Law Former Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

Corporate Achievements in 5G

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited – 3 Hong Kong





Winners of IFTA Girls in Tech Hackathon

Award School Award Winners Champion HKUGA College SO Eliz Bonnie SHUNG Ka Kiu WONG Megan HO Nga Kiu Kelly 1st Runner-Up Ying Wa Girls' School TANG Yui Ying WANG Jun Wei Serena 2nd Runner-Up Carmel Pak U Secondary School FUNG Cheuk Ki LEUNG Hoi Lun NG Sea Rain YEUNG Wun Lam Merit Award Cheung Chuk Shan College LAU Wing Yan WONG Sze Ting Merit Award St. Paul's Secondary School TO Hiu Laam JUEN Hiu Lam KOON Ho Ching Matty YAN Tung

About IFTA

The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.





