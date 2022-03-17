IFTA Opens Applications for FinTech and Innovation Awards 2021/2022 Two Worlds, One Goal: The Virtualisation of Reality

Categories

RegTech

InsurTech

Payment Tech

Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and CEP (Cryptoasset Exchange Providers)

Banking Tech

WealthTech

Metaverse, NFT, And DeFi (Decentralised Finance)

ArtTech

Others*



Leader of the Year



- Recognising company founders, shareholding directors, or C-suite executives for their contributions and achievements.

Rising Star of the Year



- Recognising young professionals in any company, on or below age 35 for their contributions and achievements.

Star in the Making



- Recognising students (undergraduate or postgraduate) for innovative



projects or ideas that could positively transform the FinTech industry.

Team of the Year



- Recognising corporate teams/project teams who have made significant contributions within their respective industries through the implementation of FinTech solutions.



Name

Title

Head Juror

Dr Charleston SIN

Executive Director



MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node

Vice-chairlady of Jury Panel

Dr Dorothy CHAU

Head of Security Special Projects



Cypto.com

Jurors

Mr Alex CHAN

Chief Executive Officer



FORMS HK & Thailand

Mr Emil CHAN

Chairman



The Association of Cloud and Mobile Computing Professionals

Ir Eric CHAN

Chief Public Mission Officer



Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Mr Raymond CHAN

CEO & Director



Mataverse Securities

Mrs Cindy CHOW

Executive Director



Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund

Mr Eugene HSIA

Chief Corporate Development Officer



Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Mr Sean LEE

Co-founder



MODO Tech

Dr Paul SIN

Director of Technology & Transformation



New World Development Company Limited

Ms Juni YAN

Managing Director



Fintech Business, International, WeBank

Prof YIU Siu Ming

Associate Head (Teaching and Learning),



Department of Computer Science, The University of Hong Kong



About IFTA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 March 2022 - The application period for The IFTA FinTech and Innovation Awards 2021/2022 (the "Awards") has officially commenced. Organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia ("IFTA"), the Award is now running for its 4year to celebrate the significant achievements made worldwide in the realm of FinTech, and to further recognise more groundbreaking achivements this year, applications are open to both individuals and institutions of different natures.Themed "", the Awards recognise the important nuances of parallel worlds both physical and virtual, as well as, the role that corporations and individuals play in their development within the economy.The Awards focus on Innovation and Technology, Contribution and Ethics, Professionalism, and Teamwork. A well-rounded evaluation will be conducted for the participants to select those who have shown mastery in balancing both worlds and contributing to the FinTech space in their business operations."We recognise achievements worldwide in FinTech innovation, education, R&D, and its applications through its 9 corporate, 3 individual and 1 team award categories." IFTA Founder and Chairman Mr Paul Pong said, "The awards boast a line-up of elite awardees amongst Hong Kong's FinTech industry who celebrated one another for furthering social and business innovations, proving that Hong Kong is a leading force in adapting consumer financial technology. In response to the government's strategy for nurturing and developing FinTech talents, we have also set up a special honorary award category regardingly this year, more details will be announced on the awards website."The Awards' Head Juror Dr Charleston Sin added, "Hong Kong is going to kick off a pipeline of FinTech projects in response to "FinTech 2025" Strategy, the Awards showcase and acknowledge outstanding corporations and their contributions in driving FinTech development in Hong Kong."Since IFTA's establishment in September 2017, the IFTA has been contributing to the promotion of professional standards within Asia's FinTech industry. The organisation is known to be a major facilitator of FinTech education and a platform for nurturing new talents. For the past 5 years, the Awards have been recognising companies that have been dedicated to the development of this once emerging, and now maturing industry.For more information, please visit www.iftaawards.org



The Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia Limited (IFTA) is an NPO established in Hong Kong in September 2017; to uphold the professional standard of Financial Technologists in Asia and create an ecosystem for global fintech talents to be connected. In the witness of HKSAR Government representatives, and the City of London at the signing ceremony, IFTA entered a collaboration agreement with the Certificate in Finance and Technology (CFT) from the United Kingdom to introduce the first CFT program in Asia. Besides delivering certification, IFTA also organises events including boot camps, seminars, and an annual award to accelerate Fintech education and industry engagement among government, regulators, universities, enterprises, and start-ups.



