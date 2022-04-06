iGamie partners with RSG to engage with gaming fans and develop opportunities for amateur players

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSG, today announced a brand-new regional partnership with iGamie aimed at engaging with the gaming community. The partnership will see iGamie support the premier Southeast Asian professional esports organization's roster of Mobile Legends Bang Bang professional players and streamers. The partnership aims to create new fan engagement opportunities to allow for fans to interact with their favourite players and streamers and to facilitate a platform for knowledge transfer and development of esports players from aspirants to professionals.

"Empowering and creating open opportunities for both casual and professional gamers to succeed is instrumental in our vision of building cohesive gaming communities," says Vincent YANG, Founder & CEO of iGamie. "Our partnership with RSG represents a significant step towards bringing the esports community in the region closer together, and we look forward to building greater social interaction with partners and gamers alike.

Said Founder and CEO of RSG, Jayf Soh, "Our partnership with iGamie is made possible through our shared vision of developing amateur players in Southeast Asia. We are proud to be able to work together with such likeminded partners to continuously create opportunities for aspirants within the esports community through our partnership. We believe that this partnership is a crucial first step taken towards creating a more robust ecosystem in the region."

iGamie Cup to serve as scouting grounds for RSG's MLBB teams

The partnership will pave the way for aspirants to interact and learn from RSG's professional players and coaches. The grand finalist teams of iGamie Cup will stand a chance to play in a friendly exhibition match with players from RSG PH professional MPL team. RSG PH coaching staff, along with head coach Brian "Panda" Lim will also provide advice and tips for the teams. RSG will also scout and potentially pick up promising players from the amateur tournament to develop into professional players.

As part of the organization's vision of developing professional esports teams and talent, this partnership serves as an important first step to support RSG's strategy to grow the local esports talent pool and raise the bar in engaging the gaming community and improving fan experiences.

Founded in 2017, RSG operates across Southeast Asia to engage the gaming audience through esports teams and content creators. The company's premier esports teams specialise in leading game titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, and have participated in over 200 tournaments collectively.

About iGamie

iGamie is the ultimate platform to take your gaming experience to the next level. From credit top-ups to connecting with other like-minded gamers, players can manage all their gaming needs through a single platform. Popular games on the platform include Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB), Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and more.

Since the beginning of this year, iGamie has grown massively over hundreds of thousands of users in Asia, including countries such as Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. The platform is focused on creating meaningful communities while empowering individuals through our platform, one person at a time.

Learn more about how iGamie is transforming the experience for gamers at www.igamie.com .

About RSG

RSG is a leading organization headquartered in Singapore that seeks to become a dominant influence in APAC through gaming and esports, fueled by the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Since its inception, RSG has competed in over 200 tournaments and won Singapore's first Silver Medal for esports at the 2019 SEA Games. The organization has also fielded championship-winning teams across key markets in Southeast Asia, with its top-performing team reaching over 970,000 peak concurrent viewers.

RSG is committed towards challenging the narrative for gaming and esports. Find out more at www.rsg.gg.