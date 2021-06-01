iGrafx Announces Investment from Banneker Partners

Tualatin, Oregon, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 1, 2021 – iGrafx, a leader in Business Process Management and automation solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced today that Banneker Partners, an enterprise software-focused investment firm, has invested in the company. Banneker’s software expertise, extensive track record and deep capital will enable iGrafx to pursue a strategy focused on delivering exceptional customer value and innovation by investing in sales, marketing, product development, professional services and customer support, as well as strategic acquisitions.

Customers have long trusted iGrafx to help them understand and improve their business processes to increase agility, find efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and ensure compliance. Over the last 30 years, iGrafx’s solutions have been used by companies to save billions of dollars in operational efficiencies and unnecessary compliance penalties while becoming a key building block for business transformation and automation initiatives.

“We believe the market is at a significant inflection point,” said Andrew McFarland, CEO of iGrafx. “The global pandemic that we all experienced over the last year was a wake-up call for many organizations and has driven increased demand for software like ours that enables organizations to respond to disruption with agility. Business Process Management, Process Mining, Workflow Automation and RPA are coming together today to give organizations incredible power to drive forward digital transformation initiatives and become more responsive to market conditions. iGrafx plays an essential role in this and the iGrafx team and I are thrilled to be partnering with Banneker to help our customers to evolve, transform, and succeed in a constantly changing business environment.”

Ed Maddock, co-founder of iGrafx and Chief Evangelist said “Our success has been founded on our intense focus on the success of our customers and partners. In Banneker Partners, we’ve found a partner who is aligned with our mission, vision and culture. With this new relationship, we will be able to advance our long-term vision and accelerate our roadmap, benefiting our employees, customers and partners across the world.”

“iGrafx is widely recognized as a pioneer and innovator in the BPM space and we’re excited to support the iGrafx team to build a market-leading suite of software solutions for business process improvement and automation initiatives while maintaining outstanding customer support,” said Hugh Kirkpatrick, Vice President at Banneker Partners. Matt McDonald, Partner at Banneker, added “iGrafx has built world-class solutions and proven they are able to operate as a trusted partner to global enterprises. With our proximity to the company in Portland, Oregon, we are uniquely positioned to partner with iGrafx in its next phase of growth.”

About iGrafx

iGrafx provides a comprehensive Business Transformation platform to the world’s leading enterprises to help model, improve, and manage processes and technologies that support, simplify, and automate their operations. Whether aligning business objectives with IT systems, complying with industry regulations, automating business processes, or undertaking initiatives such as Six Sigma and Lean, iGrafx provides the ability to leverage results, improvements, and controls across these efforts, resulting in increased return on investment. iGrafx industry-leading solutions are used by thousands of organizations world-wide in their efforts to achieve process excellence and effective business transformation. For more information, please visit www.igrafx.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas, including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success, and we complement these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value. For more information, please visit www.bannekerpartners.com.

