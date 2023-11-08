IGS English Celebrates Outstanding Success with Three Honors at the 2023 BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards

IGS English awarded Best English Language School, Best Kid's Public Speaking Programme, and Best Enrichment Centre (Reading & Writing) 2023 by BabyTalk magazine

—

IGS English, the country’s renowned English language centre for kids proved its popularity amongst discerning families recently when its team of attendees walked away with accolades of recognition for the categories of English Language School, Kid's Public Speaking Programme, and Enrichment Centre (Reading & Writing) during this year’s BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards.

Founder of IGS English, Madam Florence Tee (far right), Senior Teacher Ms Hani Hazwani (3rd from right), and their team at this year’s BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards

The much-anticipated annual event was held this year at Setia International Centre, KL Eco City, on the 27th of September, during which the esteemed winners were announced. Having also won in other categories in the previous years, picking up three big titles further cemented IGS English among the reputable brands of services which have won over the readers’ hearts.

For the past 11 years since 2012, the BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice has been a prestigious platform to honour the country’s most sought-after, readers-selected brands of products and services for pregnancy, parenting, baby, and children, declared as the ultimate winners - the best among the best. It is a reliable and trusted validation to be hand-picked by quality-conscious consumers as the brand of product or service which is preferred and loved. Hence, with three well-deserved accolades this year, the reputation of IGS English has ascended even further.

“This award is not only the testament of our dedication and hard work, it is also a celebration of our commitment to excellence in the English language education. We strive for excellence because our students inspire us,” stated a senior teacher of IGS English, Ms Hani Hazwani.

To date, IGS English has over 600 students enrolled in its centre, and has educated more than 5000 students in the past decade. This year, as the Awards won by IGS English were being announced, it was a pleasure of sorts for all when Madam Florence herself was spotted together with the IGS team members approaching the stage to receive the accolades.

With the readers of BabyTalk magazine to thank for, the Awards which IGS English picked up this year highly acknowledge the centre’s commitments in providing quality English language educational programmes for children from different walks of life, while also providing the extra edge needed to excel and thrive amidst future challenges. IGS English, after all, was set up following Madam Florence’s desire to elevate the quality of English language programmes offered to children in Malaysia, while providing much-needed supplementation to the local syllabus generally taught in school. Madam Florence, as a mother, understands parents’ yearning to see increased communication skills and writing skills in children, as well as proficiency in all aspects of the English language. Picking up these Awards is a testimony of parents’ trust and approval of everything IGS English stands for in terms of ensuring the best quality English language programmes for children.

About IGS

IGS English was founded 9 years ago by a mother of two, Madam Florence Tee, who had been concerned about the standard of English being taught in school even then. It all began by opening the home door to a handful of kids who were in need of some essential coaching in various aspects of the English language. Fast forward to the present day, IGS English takes up a prime spot in one of Petaling Jaya’s well-loved shopping malls, Atria Shopping Gallery. With well over 600 students and a list of programmes including writing, reading, story-tellling, and public speaking, IGS English has inspired and educated more than 5000 students in the past 10 years. The acclaimed centre has grown in such a short span of time to become one of the country’s top providers of English language courses for kids.

For more information on IGS English, please visit: https://igsenglish.com/

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk is Malaysia's top baby, pregnancy and parenting magazines which first hit the bookstores way back in 2012. It has been a faithful companion to thousands of parents and parents-to-be, offering up-to-date advice on countless topics and subjects which are of importance and of relevance. The interesting and informative contents have been indispensable to both new and experienced mothers, providing updates on the latest products and services, as well as expert advice by professionals. Now an integrated media comprising digital, print and social, BabyTalk continues to be the go-to media for mothers seeking essential resources on all things baby, kids, pregnancy and parenting; simplifying decisions and positively impacting families.

For more information on BabyTalk, please visit: https://BabyTalkMalaysia.com

Contact Info:

Name: Florence Tee

Email: Send Email

Organization: IGS English Sdn Bhd

Website: https://igsenglish.com/



Release ID: 89112119

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.