iHerb holds "Happy Lunar New Year" themed sales event

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To add joy to every customer, iHerb officially open the theme of "Happy Lunar New Year!" with a considerable discount.



Happy Lunar New Year!

Discount: customers can get 8% discount only if the order full of $60. And there are large lucky red envelopes for total consumption during the event.

Activity time: 2:00 am on February 4th to the same time on 18th, Beijing time.

Activity rules: activities are restricted to customers in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia. When order full of $40, customers can enjoy package and tax-free with door-to-door service, and specific transport policy, please reference shopping cart. The deadline is 10 a.m., 17 February, Los Angeles, USA (2 a.m., 18 February, China).

There are many selected goods for you to choose on iHerb, which with a high-quality guarantee and frequent promotions of the products. Customers can shop with comfort and use with satisfaction. So what are the best products worth taking home in the Year of the Ox? Follow the footsteps and view the recommend items below.

Bath Maintenance Series

In the new year people will clean and stay healthy at the same time. So these fascinating goods should not be miss, they are star product which has both good sales and an affordable price on iHerb.

1. Mild By Nature, Thickening B-Complex + Biotin Shampoo by Madre Labs, No Sulfates, Citrus Squeeze, 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Evaluation of use: it can be said which is the best shampoo on iHerb to buy. This shampoo is made of pH Balanced & Cruelty-Free, formulated without sulphates, parabens or phthalates, the composition is natural that has no pollution for the environment. It looks better since the product changed package, and there is a plastic seal outside, customers will not worry about leakage during the transport. It has sound effects with high-cost performance. This shampoo has B-Complex, Biotin & Panthenol. It also contains panamyl alcohol, quinoa, flax protein, broad bean seeds and loquat leaf extract to make hair more fuller, thicker, healthier and more challenging. It is a viscous, yellowish transparent liquid and smells very good. Also, it is easy to work into a rich, delicate lather. After washing, the hair will have a little astringent; customers can't use the hair conditioner. The hair will be fluffy, smooth, soft and tough when it is dry. As for hair growth function, there is a feeling of increased hair.

2. TheraBreath, Fresh Breath, Oral Rinse, Mild Mint, 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Use evaluation: this product is the beloved of many people. There is a small story behind it: Dr. Harold Katz has a daughter who has been suffering from bad breath problems, and then he created TheraBreath to help his daughter overcome bad breath. Users only need to rinse the mouth for 1 minute with one capful. Gargle with another capful for 30 seconds to clean your throat, a significant source of bad breath. Wait 5 minutes before eating. The main ingredients are Water Aqua, PEG-40 hydrogenated castor oil, sodium chloride, tetrasodium EDTA, sodium benzoate, sodium bicarbonate, Mentha Piperita (peppermint) oil, sodium hydroxide, which is a fresh mint flavour. Although many friends complain that packaging is not particularly good-looking, it is cost-effective. If customers also happen to be troubled by bad breath, this product can help.

Dietary supplement series

1. California Gold Nutrition, Immune 4, Immune System Support, 60 Veggie Capsules

Evaluation of use: this product sells well on iHerb, and it's a select product so now you get an 18% discount. It can help to shield customers health by providing extra immune support when they need it the most. It is formulated with a combination of four clinically studied Vitamins and Minerals to help promote a healthy immune system. The main ingredients are Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin D (as D3, Cholecalciferol) (from Lanolin), Zinc (as Zinc Picolinate), Selenium (as L-Selenomethionine).

2. California Gold Nutrition, LactoBif Probiotics, 5 Billion CFU, 10 Veggie Capsules

Evaluation: this is another California Gold Nutrition product, formulas contain eight active and clinically researched probiotic strains (5 Lactobacilli & 3 Bifidobacteria). Research suggests the probiotic strains within Lactobif Probiotic formulas are incredibly resistant to low pH and gastrointestinal conditions (e.g. acid, bile, pepsin and pancreatin) and adhere to the intestinal cell lines. It is of great help to improve immunity. This product is in the "try it" list, all we need is ¥8.21 to take it home.

During this Year of The Ox, come to iHerb and store goods. Let us spend a generous Spring Festival.