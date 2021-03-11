iHerb rolls out hassle-free cross-border shopping in celebration of World Consumer Rights Day

HONG KONG, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Consumer Rights Day, celebrated every year on March 15, is fast approaching. In order to provide more cost-effective products to consumers who increasingly expect best-in-quality with every purchase, reliable channels through which to make the purchase and speedy delivery, iHerb has rolled out hassle-free cross-border shopping, making it possible to select from a vast array of affordable spices and supplements coupled with a time-efficient shopping experience, backed by guarantees, when buying from abroad.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Los Angeles, iHerb entered the Chinese market in late 2009. iHerb's marketing network has now grown to include coverage in more than 150 countries worldwide. The combination of direct-selling, direct-purchasing and direct-shipping ensures the authenticity of the products and creates a more efficient supply chain.

iHerb provides rapid and seamless delivery services to shoppers via SF Express and ECMS. Reliable cross-border shopping channels help guarantee the source and quality of products at much more affordable prices. iHerb invites you to start your quality overseas shopping journey today.



Starting this month, iHerb offers one-stop shopping for an expanded array of nutritional supplements and natural health products from internationally recognized brands.

1. Spices

Simply Organic, Black Sesame Seed, 3.28 oz.



With the high quality of the raw materials guaranteed from the source, these healthy organic black sesame seeds are not only delicious, but can also be added to a variety of dietary options. Having earned the USDA Organic, Certified Organic by QAI and Kosher designations from the respective recognized authorities, the seeds can cater to the dietary preferences of minority groups.

"It adds such a nice touch when sprinkling on some sesame seeds at the end of a cooking cycle. The packaging is exquisite and convenient! The sesame seed itself is of excellent quality!" "I really like black sesame seeds, I add them to salads." Authentic reviews from customers worldwide fully describe the positive experience when adding this simple spice to one's kitchen cabinet. This delicious and nutritious product is truly a life-enhancing addition to the daily routine.



2. Supplements

California Gold Nutrition, Colostrum, Concentrated, 240 Capsules

This nutritional supplement was developed by the R&D team under iHerb's proprietary CGN brand with the express purpose of adding a layer of protection to the digestive tract. It is rich in protein, IgG, colostrum, lactoferrin and other nutrients, delivering a healthier lifestyle to consumers by enhancing the body's gastrointestinal and metabolic functions.

A customer comments, "I love this brand of colostrum. This is one of the tools that we make sure is always a part of the home medicine cabinet. It's suitable for the entire family. For me, it is also valuable because it helps fight autoimmune diseases that we may not be aware of. Pairing it with iron helps the absorption."

The supplement is well worth adding to one's "arsenal" as it can enhance immunity and protect the health of the whole family.

Now Foods, Real Food, Erythritol, 2.5 lbs

Erythritol is a natural sweetener known as a sugar alcohol that's about 70% as sweet as refined sugar. It has 95% fewer calories than sugar, a low glycemic impact, and doesn't contribute to tooth decay. You get all the sweetness of sugar without any of the bad stuff! NOW Real Food Erythritol is non-GMO and has a clean, sweet taste that's an ideal substitute for sugar in almost any application.

A customer comments, "Erythritol is a natural sweetener that does not affect the glycemic index, yet retains the sweetness. When taken, one doesn't experience any of the unpleasant aftertaste associated with other sugar replacements. Ideal for people who want to give up sugar, but are not ready to go 'cold turkey'."

Muscletech, Pro Series, Muscle Builder, 30 Rapid-Release Capsules

With a 30-day supply, one capsule in the morning or pre-workout of the 400 mg patented muscle builder and dietary supplement delivers a healthier lifestyle. 20 years of excellence and no banned substances. American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Superior Taste, #1 Most Award Winning Sports Nutrition, #1 Most Clinical Studies in Science.

"A very effective product at a reasonable price." "I love this product. Thanks, iHerb." Authentic reviews from customers worldwide attest to the quality of Muscletech's Pro Series and to our service guarantee. The body can add on up to 8.8 lbs. of lean muscle after 12 weeks of a Muscletech regimen, according to reliable data.

BioGaia, Osfortis with Vitamin D, 60 Capsules

BioGaia Osfortis is a dietary supplement containing the patented lactic acid bacterium Lactobacillus reuteri Osfortis™ (ATCC PTA 6475) and vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 contributes to the maintenance of healthy bones. Because L. reuteri Osfortis naturally colonizes humans, it has a strong adaptation to persist and interact with humans. L. reuteri Osfortis has been tested in clinical trials and proven effective and safe. In addition, the supplement also contains maltodextrin, magnesium stearate and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, among other ingredients.

