iHerb rolls out more money-saving features

HONG KONG, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - It's already the middle of May and I believe many of you must be getting ready for summer. Now is the time to stock up on some summer goods to relieve the summer heat! The iHerb Free Shipping and Tax Inclusion campaign is now in full swing, and is valid for all purchases on the iHerb platform over US$20 (or RMB 129).

Meanwhile, the May 5 Shopping Festival is still on, with shoppers in mainland China able to enjoy a discount of RMB 55 on any purchase of RMB 299 or more by using the discount code IHERB55. Shoppers can take advantage of both offers simultaneously, creating meaningful savings.

Shopping on iHerb is not just about saving money. Since its inception in 1996, iHerb has been committed to improving the online shopping experience for its customers. iHerb offers a lineup of cost-effective natural health products, including health care supplements, supplies for mother and baby, beauty and personal care products, sports and fitness supplements, everything you need for your pet as well as a wide range of natural foods, in combination with direct shipping services to more than 150 countries and regions worldwide. All products sold on iHerb are directly supplied by the manufacturer, so you can be assured of the authenticity of what is being purchased and worry-free shopping.

When buying from overseas, the most important thing to pay attention to is to avoid purchasing non-genuine goods. Selecting and buying products on iHerb provides the same experience as perusing the aisles in a physical iHerb Natural Products store in California, where only genuine and efficiently-priced products are offered. This makes iHerb an ideal shopping place for consumers buying foreign products online.

Take advantage of this offer in May and stock up at iHerb!

1. Dove, Revitalizing and Nourishing Body Wash with Peony and Rose Oil, 22 fl. oz (650 ml)

Recommendation: 5 stars

Product code: DVE-52720

Basis for the recommendation: One of our best-selling items that may soon be out of stock. Dove Fragrant Peony Body Wash, part of a series of Dove branded body washes, has proven highly popular in shopping malls and supermarkets. This is a body wash with peony extract, recommended by dermatologists and sulfate-free. It contains skin-friendly nourishing factors that make skin softer and smoother. The rich and dense foam and the sweet and aromatic scent come together to create a natural, refreshing fragrance that maximizes the enjoyment of the relaxing moment when bathing. IHerb customer rating: 4.7 stars.

2. Sukin, Green Ingredients, Detoxifying Clay Mask, 3.38 fl. (100 ml)

Recommendation: 5 stars

Product code: SKN-00441

Basis for the recommendation: Sukin Cleansing and Detoxifying Mask. This is a deep cleansing product with a fine and soft texture that contains selected natural Australian mineral mud, which can exfoliate and absorb dirt from pores. It contains a variety of natural plant extracts to give the skin a healthy glow. The kale, spirulina, parsley and chlorella extracts not only have antioxidant effects, but also provide detoxification. Avocado, goji berry and baobab extracts lock in moisture and moisturize the skin. With natural botanicals for a clearer, more even skin tone, it is ideal for those whose skin needs a tone up or who must deeply cleanse their skin regularly. With a gentle formula and safe ingredients, this product is well absorbed. A product with good reputation and a customer rating of 4.5 stars.

3. Sierra Bees, Organic Lip Balm, 8pcs mixed

Recommendation: 5 stars

Product code: MBE-00962

Basis for the recommendation: A very popular item. An organic lip balm from iHerb's own brand, mixed pack. The lip balm is suitable for use in autumn and winter. Oily, with excellent moisterizing qualities, it can be used as a lip mask at night for more hydrated and smooth lips the next day. The lip balm has received USDA Organic Certification, non-GMO. Extra virgin olive oil, organic beeswax, and vitamin E from non-GMO sunflower oil are its main ingredients. Each package come with 8 different flavors of lip balm: cocoa, honey, mint, pomegranate, shea butter and argan oil, tea tree, plain and cream. Cost-effective, the product has a customer rating above 4.7 on iHerb.

4. Sambucol, 15 Black Elderberry Effervescent Tablets

Recommendation: 5 stars

Product code: SBL-00129

Basis for the recommendation: This is a powerful immunity-enhancing effervescent tablet. Compared to ordinary effervescent tablets, Sambucol is more cost effective. The three ingredients, vitamin C, zinc and black elderberry, are highly effective in boosting immunity. This tablet tastes good and is suitable for children over four years old and adults. It is also ideal for people who do not want to take vitamin C when suffering from a cold or flu, and for seniors not comfortable with vitamin supplements. The discount provided by the campaign makes this tablet well worth stocking up on for use when needed. This tablet also works well as an office drink, suitable for every season! As a note of caution, even in winter, we do not recommend using water that is too hot to dissolve the tablets. The item is currently out of stock.

