IIBA Announces Business Strategy Framework

PICKERING, Ontario, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Institute of Business Analysis™ (IIBA®) the global association for business analysis professionals announces the release of Strategy to Execution Framework version 1.5 as part of their Global Corporate Program, a new 9-step proven roadmap for successful business transformation that bridges the gap between strategy and execution.



IIBA’s Strategy to Execution Framework enables new ways of applying business analysis standards to effectively address the complexities of strategic change. Strategic business analysis enables business transformation, which may include digital, service, and cultural change.

Failure to plan is a plan to fail; 70% of projects commonly come to a standstill or fail. “The Strategy to Execution Framework breaks down what business analysis professionals and program sponsors must do before writing the business plan and the steps to follow before implementation to ensure successful outcomes,” notes Dr. Cecily Macdougall, CPA, Founder and Managing Director, Building4Business, an Honorary Fellow at Deakin University Australia and a member of the Deakin IT Advisory Board.

Dr. Macdougall, architect of the Strategy to Execution Framework, saw a pattern of common sponsor scenarios, which led to her developing the 9 elements and strategies aligned with A Guide to the Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK® Guide) techniques published by IIBA. Strategy to Execution Framework breaks down how to lead business change for the sponsor and those doing strategic business analysis work to create a strategy for transformation tailored to the project or program objectives and stakeholder needs.

Dr. Macdougall partnered with Michael Augello, Senior Advisor at IIBA to publish the Strategy to Execution Framework to help strategic business analysis professionals and those who want a more successful implementation to minimize business risk and costs, achieve greater adoption, achieve desired business outcomes, and realize greater return on their investment.

Working with several large sponsors to initiate and re-establish many complex, high-risk transformation programs, ranging in size up to AUD 100M and up to 260 staff, Dr. Macdougall has successfully applied the 9-step Framework to deliver an 80% adoption success rate within three months of execution and reduced rework by 30%, well above the average 30% achieved through other frameworks.

“The 9 guiding strategies and pathways are not necessarily linear but are logical and straightforward,” says Augello, noting that all the outputs of the Strategy to Execution Framework developed by the strategic business analysis professional should be completed before implementation to enable the sponsor to obtain buy-in and resources across an organization. The outputs of the Strategy to Execution Framework translate to boosting the success of the project or program by providing a bridge from strategy to the implementation of a transformation program.

“The IIBA Global Corporate Program is excited to offer this strategy Framework to help organizations realize project success. What’s unique about this framework is that it takes a holistic view of organizational-led change and business transformation in nine steps,” says Keith Ellis, Chief Engagement and Growth Officer, IIBA.

Organizations looking to create strategies for change and design initiatives that are sustainable throughout the organization and enable successful business led transformation will benefit from exploring the Strategy to Execution Framework.

