IIFLE Appoints Davis Tan, the Founder of Davis Commodities Limited, as Honorary Advisor

IIFLE Appoints the Founder of Davis Commodities Limited Davis Tan as Honorary Advisor

IIFLE (International Institute of Financing & Listing for Entrepreneurs) is pleased to appoint Mr. Davis Tan, the founder and majority shareholder of Davis Commodities (NASDAQ: DTCK), as an honorary advisor. Mr. Tan will provide strategic advice for the institute's development and share his extensive business experience of over 30 years, insights into various business models, and how to leverage the advantages and resources of the capital market to formulate a comprehensive growth blueprint for Davis Commodities.

IIFLE is an international professional organization dedicated to supporting, training, and providing development opportunities for entrepreneurs aspiring to go public. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the organization has branches in Malaysia, Singapore, and Mainland China.

Mr. James Fan, the founding president and advisor of the IIFLE, stated, "One of the goals of IIFLE is to provide an ecosystem of listing guidance to entrepreneurs through training courses and exchange activities, transforming them into capitalists. With Mr. Davis Tan's successful business and capital market experience leading Davis Commodities, we believe he will provide substantial support for the growth of the institute and its members."

Mr. Davis Tan stated, "I am delighted to be appointed as an honorary advisor by the IIFLE. I am eager to share my experiences in establishing various competitive advantages for Davis Commodities. For instance, we have developed a unique factory collaboration model with raw material suppliers, which enables the company to obtain sustainable and stable supplies while reducing procurement costs. Going from a non-listed company to being listed on NASDAQ is a significant milestone for Davis Commodities. I have a wealth of practical experience to share with the members. Listing can better realize the value of the enterprise. Furthermore, with our deep understanding of the industry, accessing the capital market can bring more funds to the company, further expanding the business and creating returns for shareholders."

Mr. Samuel Leung, the President of the Hong Kong Chapter of the IIFLE, welcomes Mr. Davis Tan's inclusion. He emphasizes that IIFLE has a strong team of industry advisors, including MVP International Capital, which has successfully assisted 39 companies in listing in the United States over the past three years. These companies include well-known enterprises from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, and other countries. Additionally, the team consists of fund and brokerage management personnel. As an outstanding entrepreneur who successfully listed Davis Commodities on NASDAQ, Mr. Davis Tan's addition will enhance the strength of the advisory team. Mr. Leung believes we can contribute significantly to the healthy development of the international capital market through in-depth communication and collaboration between the advisory team and the members.

About IIFLE

The International Institute of Financing & Listing for Entrepreneurs (IIFLE) is an international professional organization headquartered in Hong Kong, with branches in Malaysia, Singapore, and Mainland China. The organization's mission is to provide support, training, and development opportunities for entrepreneurs aspiring to go public while fostering close connections between entrepreneurs and the capital market. IIFLE is renowned for its distinguished team of financial experts and prominent entrepreneur advisors. It is committed to assisting outstanding entrepreneurs in realizing their listing aspirations and providing professional resources and comprehensive support.

For more information about the IIFLE, please visit www.iifle.org.

About Davis Commodities Limited

Davis Commodities (NASDAQ: DTCK) was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company specializes in trading agricultural products such as sugar, rice, and oil. Leveraging its extensive supply chain and advantageous logistics network, Davis Commodities distributes agricultural products to over 20 countries and regions, including Asia, Africa, and the Middle East markets. The company owns two well-known brands, Maxwill and Taffy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.daviscl.com.

