IJM Land : Out Of The City And Into Seremban 2

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more people gravitating towards the city centre, property prices in large cities are projected to further skyrocket over the years. Additionally, with the ongoing pandemic posing various challenges for most industries, people are spending more time at home and transforming their homes into office spaces. Hence, with the realisation of the importance of a spacious home coupled with the rapid value appreciation of property in large cities, people are now looking for bigger and cheaper homes elsewhere.One such example is IJM Land Bhd's Seremban 2 residential project, Rimbun Jasmine in Negeri Sembilan which was fully taken up within three hours of its private preview in last September.



Residents can enjoy a morning run and cool breeze at the spacious 30-acre Hill Park located at the top of S2 Heights

IJM Land is now targeting to launch sizable 2 storey link homes and single storey link homes with affordable prices and easy-own-schemes in Q1 and Q2 2021.

With a significantly lower price tag as compared to KL properties, Rimbun Jasmine buyers were able to own a spacious double-storey link house with 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom layout from RM 542,800 onwards, while bumis enjoyed it from RM 488,520 onwards.

Based on the data and statistics collected during the private preview of Rimbun Jasmine, people from Negeri Sembilan comprised 68% of the buyers, followed by Selangor (12%), Kuala Lumpur (8%), Melaka (4%) and Johor (3%), with other states making up the remaining 5%.

As the flagship township of IJM Land, Seremban 2 itself also plays a huge role in the shift with vast green spaces, offering a healthy and relaxing lifestyle that can help residents to wind down while enjoying nature.

The self-sustaining township has also set a benchmark for the standard of living in Negeri Sembilan with residents having quick access to a multitude of commercial and retail services, convenient outlets, medical facilities, major bank branches and schools.

Moreover, Seremban 2 residents are in close proximity to the North-South Highway, ELITE and LEKAS highways that provide quick access to and from major hotspots such as Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Malacca, KLIA and KLIA2.

Although the property market in Seremban pales in comparison to the rapid growth that large cities are experiencing, future developments like the Malaysian Vision Valley shows promising growth in property value.