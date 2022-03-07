These new additions will provide essential offers to serve the growing community in Batu Kawan

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikano Centres is expanding its Batu Kawan mixed-use development by introducing new essential offers to cater to the everyday needs of the growing community. Tenancy agreements have been signed with Tunas Manja Group (TMG) and MR D.I.Y., with both scheduled to open outlets in Q4 of 2022. To provide the community with more exciting eateries, KFC, A&W, Tealive and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also be joining the shopping centre's unique F&B drive-thru concept.



Ikano Centres Adds TMG Plus and MR D.I.Y. Along with Popular F&B Chain Outlets to its Growing Offerings in Batu Kawan

Since its launch in December 2019, Ikano Centres Batu Kawan has grown to complement a great day out at IKEA Batu Kawan. Subsequent phases of the mixed-use development will be developed aligned with expansion plans of the growing Aspen Vision City (AVC) township. AVC has recorded a strong surge in the sales of its residential properties and commercial precinct. These developments are envisioned to meet the critical demands of the neighbouring Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP) that currently consists of foreign MNCs and large local companies. The tenancy mix of BKIP signals the positioning of Batu Kawan as the location of choice and major economic zone for Penang in attracting global and local industry players, businesses, learning institutions and residential developments.

Arnoud Bakker, Commercial Director at Ikano Centres said, "At the start of every new development under our portfolio, we fully invest in understanding the needs of the communities that we are a part of. We recognise the importance of introducing a supermarket, more dining options, and other essential stores into our tenant mix. We are excited to work with our new partners to meet the demands of the upcoming township and increase the number of visitors to our meeting place and to Batu Kawan as a total destination."

TMG Plus is a full-fledged concept supermarket by TMG, providing a range of grocery, sundry and fresh food products sourced both locally and internationally. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive authentic products from the East Coast region.

"We currently have 73 retail outlets in Malaysia, along with 3 TMG Plus outlets located in Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan. We are looking forward to bringing this concept to our customers in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia. We are certain that customers will enjoy the extensive range of products that we have to offer with the opening of this new and enhanced TMG Plus store," says Dato Chin Yoke Kan, Executive Director of Tunas Manja Group.

Ikano Centres is also delighted to partner once again with MR D.I.Y. to bring together MR D.I.Y. and MR TOY into one shopping environment.

Head of Marketing at MR D.I.Y Group, Mr Alex Goh said, "As a home-grown Malaysian brand, our focus is to deliver our promise of 'Always Low Prices' for our fellow Malaysians. We strive to always put customers first providing a wide variety of good quality and value-for-money products. We look forward to bringing this store-in-store experience of MR D.I.Y and MR. TOY to the community through our partnership with Ikano Centres Batu Kawan."

Ikano Centres will introduce several more popular chain outlets to its distinctive F&B drive-thru area. This includes KFC, A&W, Tealive and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, which are all scheduled to open later this year.

The location's direct access to the Second Penang Bridge and connection to IKEA were strong selling points for Tealive's latest drive-thru in Penang. "The Tealive outlet in Batu Kawan will be the first Tealive drive-thru in Malaysia to be built with a hot kitchen. This allows us to expand our Tealive Eats menu, which will include a new range of 7 flavours of Korean Toasts for the local community to try out. We hope that Tealive Batu Kawan becomes the chosen place for snacking in the area," said Bryan Loo, CEO of Loob Holdings Sdn Bhd and brand owner of Tealive.

Ikano Centres is determined to strengthen its offerings in Batu Kawan to create an additional 61,955 sq. ft. of gross leasable space. The group has also secured a deal to introduce a petrol station in the area. Further developments to the next phases will be announced in the coming months.