IKEUCHI Launches New Fogging Device for Quick, Easy and Effective Disinfection

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD., a leading manufacturer of industrial and commercial spray nozzles, headquartered in Japan, has launched full-scale sales of a backpack disinfection device dubbed "Dry-Fog HIGHNOW (R)."

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI3fl_060b1n0Q.jpg

Dry-Fog HIGHNOW (R) (DFH) is a backpack-type disinfection device that sprays a disinfectant solution as "Dry Fog" with a mean droplet size of 10 micrometers or less using a special nozzle patented by IKEUCHI. Unlike conventional sprayers that produce coarse droplets, spraying a disinfectant solution using DFH makes it possible to thoroughly apply the disinfectant to hard-to-reach small gaps and blind spots.

Dry-Fog HIGHNOW (R): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI11fl_v3dB9DRH.jpg

The droplets of the disinfectant in Dry Fog form can easily drift and diffuse on the air flow, effective disinfection and deodorization of any space can be achieved. Its long spray wand helps spraying high up, down low and tight spaces enabling anyone to perform easy and precise disinfection and deodorization.

In addition, lithium-ion batteries built into the main unit allow for continuous operation of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, without annoying power cables or worrying about running out of battery. Harnesses and shoulder pads are ergonomically designed for well-balanced carrying and for reducing discomfort from extended use.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI12fl_v7opd1lV.jpg

In addition to DFH, IKEUCHI has a lineup of mobile disinfection equipment: "Dry-Fog STAND" that can quickly disinfect and deodorize every part of a large space, and "SETOV Spray Unit," a spraying device that is easily installed in facilities and is extremely simple to handle.

Dry-Fog STAND:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI13fl_3M0G0e2F.jpg

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI14fl_NlJS86VN.jpg

SETOV Spray Unit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106394/202012188865/_prw_PI10fl_7cZG55J9.jpg

Related links:

- Backpack-type disinfectant fogging unit Dry-Fog HIGHNOW (R)

https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/products/unit/1062

- Mobile-type disinfectant fogging unit Dry-Fog STAND

https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/products/unit/1072

- Simple disinfectant fogging unit: SETOV Spray Unit

https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/products/unit/1070

About H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.:

IKEUCHI was founded in Kure city, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, as a manufacturer of the world's first "precision-guaranteed" ceramic spray nozzles. Ever since its founding in 1954, IKEUCHI has been contributing to the formation of a prosperous and enriched society by developing methods of producing fog and related applications, and providing them to the world.

Sales network:

Japan: https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/

and more: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202012188865-O1-GQvH1Tuy.pdf