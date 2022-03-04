iLearn Announces the Release of EggHeads: An Edutainment Platform for Web3 or Web2 Companies Where Virtually Any Prize Is Possible

LONDON, Mar 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - iLearn launches a new mobile NFT game app disrupting the education industry, gaming industry and pioneering Learn to Earn. iLearn, a learning incentivization platform, aims to use blockchain technology to create a rewarding, engaging, and fun way to learn. Eggheads will be the first program (game) launched on iLearn.



Founded by Edozie Izegbu, a software engineer who attended Oxford University with a focus on building socially impactful software from the get go. He worked at Blockchain.com and Carbon (Challenger bank in Nigeria).



iLearn has a distributed team hailing from PWC, McKinsey, Blockchain.com, Carbon and others, where they are committed to building decentralized ownership and reward architecture into the educational model.



The iLearn platform priorities incentivised learning, promoting engagement and motivation within a variety of subjects. The first of many applications to be released on the iLearn platform is Eggheads, a live puzzle quiz platform where players can win real prizes from crypto to NFTs to your favorite sports game tickets. Creating a new kind of "Edutainment" system for any web3 company to build on top of.



Platforms and release date



The Eggheads platform is coming to Desktop Web and Mobile Web in March and in Q2 for iOS/Android and allows players to keep all their crypto in the app with no knowledge of decentralized wallets or the wider crypto ecosystem necessary. If you know how to answer questions you can win real prizes.



How Does Eggheads Work



The Eggheads brain game trains the mind while also feeding the wallets with real cash, crypto, and NFT prizes. The application functions as an RPG puzzle platform that allows players to fight in Battle Royale (player vs. all) or PvP (player vs. player) trivia games. The goal of Eggheads is to provide a seamless live game show experience with everyone in mind. Crypto experts and novices alike will be able to compete. Play against your friends or top contenders in front of an audience.



Why Eggheads vs. standard play to earn course-based learning?



Eggheads won't replace standard course-based learning. Deep end-to-end education requires structure and guidance. However, Eggheads does fill the niche of incentivizing deeper and more targeted learning for individuals already interested in specific subjects.



Why doesn't course-based learning work for this use case?



The biggest issue is engagement. An engaging and fun mechanism is crucial for the continued learning of targeted subjects. In this sense, Eggheads will provide both a monetary and social incentive to participate in the ecosystem. Users will be enticed by the rewards but will ultimately remain engaged due to social interaction and competition with other people interested in the same educational topics.



Exciting Partnerships & What to Expect



The initial launch of Eggheads will kick off with Battle Royale style category-based trivia games. Users will compete against each other in a survivor-style game. Correct answers are rewarded, and the wrong answers could knock you out of the competition!



We mentioned exciting partnerships in the title and we meant it! The Eggheads pilot will be launched with revolutionary companies in the blockchain ecosystem. These first Battle Royale trivia games will be hosted by:



- Polygon

- Neon Labs

- Velas



We're looking forward to partnering with enterprises to power their learning incentivisation platforms with quiz games and courses.



Keep Up with iLearn



Stay in the loop with Eggheads development through our Discord, Twitter, and Medium. We have a couple more exciting partnerships to announce in the coming month and can't wait to share. Additionally, they will be releasing details and content related to our partner-hosted Eggheads tournaments.



To sign up to Eggheads as a Polygon/Velas/Neon(Solana) project click here (



To pre-register for the Egghead Alpha with upcoming quiz games as a contestant here (



Find out more about iLearn

Twitter:

Discord:

Medium:

Alpha Whitelist Registration:

Build on iLearn:

LinkedIn:



Media Contact

Brand: iLearn

Contact: Edozie Izegbu

Email:

Website:



SOURCE: iLearn



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com LONDON, Mar 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - iLearn launches a new mobile NFT game app disrupting the education industry, gaming industry and pioneering Learn to Earn. iLearn, a learning incentivization platform, aims to use blockchain technology to create a rewarding, engaging, and fun way to learn. Eggheads will be the first program (game) launched on iLearn.Founded by Edozie Izegbu, a software engineer who attended Oxford University with a focus on building socially impactful software from the get go. He worked at Blockchain.com and Carbon (Challenger bank in Nigeria).iLearn has a distributed team hailing from PWC, McKinsey, Blockchain.com, Carbon and others, where they are committed to building decentralized ownership and reward architecture into the educational model.The iLearn platform priorities incentivised learning, promoting engagement and motivation within a variety of subjects. The first of many applications to be released on the iLearn platform is Eggheads, a live puzzle quiz platform where players can win real prizes from crypto to NFTs to your favorite sports game tickets. Creating a new kind of "Edutainment" system for any web3 company to build on top of.Platforms and release dateThe Eggheads platform is coming to Desktop Web and Mobile Web in March and in Q2 for iOS/Android and allows players to keep all their crypto in the app with no knowledge of decentralized wallets or the wider crypto ecosystem necessary. If you know how to answer questions you can win real prizes.How Does Eggheads WorkThe Eggheads brain game trains the mind while also feeding the wallets with real cash, crypto, and NFT prizes. The application functions as an RPG puzzle platform that allows players to fight in Battle Royale (player vs. all) or PvP (player vs. player) trivia games. The goal of Eggheads is to provide a seamless live game show experience with everyone in mind. Crypto experts and novices alike will be able to compete. Play against your friends or top contenders in front of an audience.Why Eggheads vs. standard play to earn course-based learning?Eggheads won't replace standard course-based learning. Deep end-to-end education requires structure and guidance. However, Eggheads does fill the niche of incentivizing deeper and more targeted learning for individuals already interested in specific subjects.Why doesn't course-based learning work for this use case?The biggest issue is engagement. An engaging and fun mechanism is crucial for the continued learning of targeted subjects. In this sense, Eggheads will provide both a monetary and social incentive to participate in the ecosystem. Users will be enticed by the rewards but will ultimately remain engaged due to social interaction and competition with other people interested in the same educational topics.Exciting Partnerships & What to ExpectThe initial launch of Eggheads will kick off with Battle Royale style category-based trivia games. Users will compete against each other in a survivor-style game. Correct answers are rewarded, and the wrong answers could knock you out of the competition!We mentioned exciting partnerships in the title and we meant it! The Eggheads pilot will be launched with revolutionary companies in the blockchain ecosystem. These first Battle Royale trivia games will be hosted by:- Polygon- Neon Labs- VelasWe're looking forward to partnering with enterprises to power their learning incentivisation platforms with quiz games and courses.Keep Up with iLearnStay in the loop with Eggheads development through our Discord, Twitter, and Medium. We have a couple more exciting partnerships to announce in the coming month and can't wait to share. Additionally, they will be releasing details and content related to our partner-hosted Eggheads tournaments.To sign up to Eggheads as a Polygon/Velas/Neon(Solana) project click here ( https://forms.gle/fScqZSD1uxi7ztmi9 ) and engage your community with Tokens and NFTs with fun quizzes.To pre-register for the Egghead Alpha with upcoming quiz games as a contestant here ( https://forms.gle/BmFqEtUMHFQ54keh7 ) to win big.Find out more about iLearnTwitter: https://twitter.com/EggheadsGame Discord: https://discord.com/invite/UpqZpT5vej Medium: https://medium.com/@iLearn Alpha Whitelist Registration: https://forms.gle/BmFqEtUMHFQ54keh7 Build on iLearn: https://forms.gle/fScqZSD1uxi7ztmi9 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edozie/ Media ContactBrand: iLearnContact: Edozie IzegbuEmail: edozie@ilearn.games Website: https://ilearn.games/ SOURCE: iLearnCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com