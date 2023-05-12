Illuminating Manufacturing Spaces With HALEDCO Warehouse LED Lights

The website is about HALEDCO warehouse LED lights meeting high lighting needs in large-scale manufacturing areas.

LED warehouse lights are designed specifically to illuminate areas such as warehouses, storage facilities, industrial areas, quality control areas, etc. These lights typically have high brightness, energy efficiency, and a longer lifespan compared to other traditional lights, such as fluorescent or halogen lamps. LED warehouse lights are designed to withstand harsh conditions in warehouse environments, such as dust, moisture, or high temperatures.

The LED warehouse light's structure comes with 5 components: an LED chip, driver, cover, heat sink, and reflector.

LED chip: a component that emits light and is protected by a toughened lens.

Driver: acts as a transformer to convert AC current to DC current. The driver stabilizes the voltage, provides stable light quality, maximizes lamp lifespan, and saves electricity.

Cover: protects the LED light's internal components from external factors. It is created from aluminum alloy and meets the IP65/66/67 standard.

Heat sink: usually made of high-grade aluminum alloy to increase the heat dissipation speed. The heat sink's fins are integrated along the lamp body to avoid thermal stress. It aids the warehouse LED light in increasing heat dissipation by 5 times.

Reflector: provides many benefits, such as adjusting the warehouse LED light's brightness, protecting the LED chip from environmental impacts, and reducing light loss.

HALEDCO is a Vietnamese company that manufactures and distributes LED warehouse light products. The company owns a highly skilled technical experts team. Since its establishment in 2011, HALEDCO has completed over 30,000 lighting projects nationwide. HALEDCO's LED light products meet the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS).

The HALEDCO warehouse LED light products are provided with many different wattage levels: 50W, 80W, 100W, 120W, 150W, 180W, 200W, 240W, and 250W.

The 50W and 80W are suitable for factories with an area of approximately 500m2.

The 100W, 120W, and 150W are suitable for factories with an area of 1000m2 to 1500m2.

The 200W, 240W, and 250W are specialized for lighting larger factories over 2000m2.

HALEDCO warehouse LED lights are equipped with two LED chip types: COB and SMD. The company imports genuine LED chips from reputable and well-known brands worldwide, such as Cree, Nichia, Bridgelux, Osram, Philips, etc. The products have a luminous efficacy of 130lm/w and are equipped with genuine imported driver sources from Done and Meanwell. These give HALEDCO warehouse LED lights to deliver stable lighting and the ability to high energy savings.

All HALEDCO warehouse LED light products have 65,000 hours lifespan, as indicated on the product. Choosing LED lights with a long lifespan helps save the repairing and maintenance costs. A color rendering index (CRI) ranging from 80 to 90 RA ensures high color accuracy under LED lighting, enhancing convenience and efficiency in production operations.

The products come in many beam angles from 45 to 120 degrees. The color temperature is divided into three common ranges: from 2700K to 3500K (warm light), from 4500K to 6500K (white light), and from 3800K to 4500K (neutral light).

HALEDCO applies a 2-year warranty and discount policy of up to 45% for all LED warehouse light products. With over 12 years of establishment and development, HALEDCO has successfully built a reputable brand image for providing lighting solutions in the Vietnamese market. For more information about HALEDCO and its warehouse LED lights, please visit https://haledco.com/den-led/den-led-nha-xuong

About the company: HALEDCO specializes in providing warehouse LED lights, meeting high lighting needs in large-scale manufacturing areas such as warehouses, industrial zones, quality control areas, etc. HALEDCO warehouse LED light products result from HALEDCO's extensive research and development to provide customers with effective, high-quality lighting.

