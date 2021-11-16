IMA and INSIGHTS Financial Review Services Reinforce Partnership

INSIGHTS Financial Review Services continues to provide a strong learning platform for candidates to earn the prestigious U.S. CMA certification as an IMA Platinum Approved Review Course Provider in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) is proud to announce INSIGHTS Financial Review Services as an IMA Platinum Approved Review Course Provider in the Philippines. The organization provides specialized training and preparation courses to university students, professionals, and accountants for the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, which demonstrates a mastery of management accounting knowledge and skills.

INSIGHTS Financial Review Services is a leading training organization, with a strong history in providing learning services for the U.S. CMA certification. Since early 2013, the organization has developed Filipinos with the advance knowledge and skills to help them further their careers, contribute to the profession, and become more globally competitive.

"INSIGHTS Financial Review Services has been consistent in providing strong U.S. CMA training support as the only Platinum Approved Review Course Provider in the Philippines," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia at IMA. "Across many years, the organization has advanced the management accounting profession and produced top U.S. CMA global award winners and successful graduates. IMA recognizes INSIGHTS' commitment and look forward to its continuous success in the years ahead."

"With the strong bond which we have established with IMA and the leading CMA course material provider Wiley, we will continue forth with our mission to helping every Filipino accounting professional acquire the knowledge and skills that will enable them to compete internationally and be well positioned to take advantage of global job opportunities to position them for career advancement," said Angel V. Secerio, President and CEO of INSIGHTS Financial Review Services.

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. Click on the link to find out more about the U.S. CMA.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

