IMA Expands Presence in Philippines with New Strategic Partner

Partnership strengthens efforts to advance the management accounting profession and U.S. CMA certification in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) has signed a partnership agreement with AB² Institute of Accounting as a Silver Approved U.S. CMA Course Provider in the Philippines. The education institute will offer finance professionals and accountants a preparatory course for the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, which demonstrates a mastery of management accounting knowledge and skills.

AB² Institute of Accounting is an education institution in the Philippines that provides a full breadth of high-caliber internationally accredited education aligned to the accounting profession. Its courses are delivered using the latest accounting profession practices and technology that offer industry-best training solutions. AB² Institute of Accounting is part of the TOA Global Group, and its aim is to take professional capabilities to the next level by elevating students' knowledge and performance, enabling them to become and remain competitive in the industry.

"Today's business world is getting increasingly fast paced and there is an expanded role for accounting & finance professionals, with a higher focus on skills and knowledge," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia at IMA. "This partnership signifies IMA's ongoing commitment to advance the management accounting profession in the Philippines, supporting individuals with the opportunity to upskill and reskill throughout the different stages of their careers, and providing them with the skills and resources required to be future ready and excel in today's competitive business world."

"We are excited to be partnering with IMA and being able to provide the Philippines accounting community with this international accounting certification," said Nick Sinclair, Founder of AB² Institute of Accounting. "Filipinos are world-class accountants and completing the U.S. CMA certification demonstrates their readiness for the global stage."

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. For more about the U.S. CMA, visit: http://cmaseasia.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

CONTACT: Ryan Ang

IMA Southeast Asia & Australasia

(65) 64933113

ryan.ang@imanet.org

