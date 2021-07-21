IMA Expands Reach in Taiwan with New Approved Course Provider

Partnership strengthens efforts to advance the management accounting profession and the U.S. CMA certification in Taiwan

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, recently signed a partnership agreement with Direct Line as a Silver Approved U.S. CMA Course Provider in Taiwan providing learning capabilities to its members. Direct Line will offer finance professionals and accountants a preparatory course for the U.S CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, which demonstrates a mastery of management accounting knowledge and skills. For the full list of approved course providers, visit: https://bit.ly/3iHe8yc

Direct Line is an education and training institution providing review courses on international certification and license exams to accounting and finance professionals. A strategic partner to the Big Four accounting firms and 10 universities in Taiwan, Direct Line has successfully assisted numerous Taiwan talents in achieving international and advanced careers.

"To keep up with the increasingly fast pace of technological change in business today, accounting and finance professionals, new graduates, and students, need to upskill themselves to meet future skills demands. This partnership signifies IMA's ongoing commitment to advancing the management accounting profession in Taiwan, supporting our members and the industry professionals to upskill and reskill throughout the different stages of their careers, and providing them with the skills and resources required to be future ready and excel in today's competitive business market," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia at IMA.

"With the increasing digitalization in most business operations, automation and standardization for accounting and auditing practice are expected to grow rapidly after the pandemic. Direct Line, a Becker Professional Review partner for 18 years, sees that the U.S. CMA will be a highly valuable international qualification during this business transformation process. The demand for U.S. CMA is evidenced by the growth of new U.S. CMAs of 17% per year, with approximately 140,000 IMA members," said Christina Lou, Founder and General Manager of Direct Line. "Direct Line is poised to adapt to the industry trend: to develop our students' competencies in both financial reporting and management, enabling them to deal with different issues including internal control, strategic analysis and risk management, and create enterprise value in the post-pandemic era."

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. The U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 90,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. For more about the U.S. CMA, visit: http://cmaseasia.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

