IMA Increases Footprint in the Philippines with New Educational Partner

Partnership is aimed to further support accounting & finance professionals in the Philippines with the U.S. CMA certification

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) has signed a partnership agreement with iCARE Management Consultancy Services as a Silver Approved U.S. CMA Course Provider in the Philippines.

iCARE is an educational organisation that provides preparation courses for the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) exams. iCARE uses official study materials and delivers its courses online. These classes are conducted by a lineup of experienced trainers and reviewers, in which many are CMA award winners. iCARE's mission is to prepare Filipino students to be future-ready for the Digital Age, by helping them develop their accounting & finance skills and knowledge.

"To keep up with the increasingly fast pace of technological change in business today, accounting and finance professionals and fresh graduates need to upskill themselves to meet future skills demands," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia at IMA. "This partnership signifies IMA's ongoing commitment to provide more U.S. CMA study options for individuals, and towards the advancement of management accounting in the Philippines. iCARE offers the online study option, which may be invaluable in today's climate and cater to the needs of students and working professionals."

"iCARE is pleased to be IMA's approved course provider in Philippines and we are confident in our ability to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in today's challenging accounting & finance landscape," said Dr. Rodiel Ferrer, Ph.D., DBA, Program Manager/Director of iCARE Management Consultancy Services. "Professionals should not rest on their laurels but rather keep on honing their crafts and innate abilities to impart knowledge to others and our work with IMA will help them to do so."

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. For more about the U.S. CMA, visit: http://cmaseasia.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

CONTACT:

Ryan Ang

IMA Southeast Asia & Australasia

(65) 64933113

ryan.ang@imanet.org

Related Links :

http://www.imanet.org