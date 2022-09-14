IMA Launches Global Ad Campaign Highlighting the Need for Skilled CMAs in Businesses

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, launched a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. The multi-channel campaign was developed in partnership with The Gate, an international advertising agency and marketing services company, for the seventh consecutive year.



IMA's Advertisement for the U.S. CMA (Certified Management Accountant) certification

The ads look to empower accounting and finance professionals to take control and explore how the U.S. CMA certification can help advance their careers. The videos and digital executions take an empathetic look at feeling invisible and being stuck in executing routine, daily tasks. They serve to inspire real, behavioral change among individuals to get to the next level, where they can drive strategic decisions, make an impact on their business, and step up to a leadership role. The message remains that accounting and finance professionals with a U.S. CMA will always be in demand and this year's campaign emphasizes that the certification will make professionals visible to their colleagues, managers, and organizations.

"Our campaign taps into the insight that many accountants feel invisible at work and stuck in a slow-moving career. But if they step up and get their U.S. CMA, they'll have the skills they need to feel seen and appreciated," said David Bernstein, Chief Creative Officer, The Gate.

"At a time when companies are facing new challenges, rising costs, resource constraints, and looking at completely new ways of doing business, the skills of CMAs are more valuable than ever," said Ellen Gurevich, CAE, CMO and senior vice president of marketing at IMA. "Employers need to have finance and accounting leaders who can step up to create insights and strategies to keep up with the pace of change and breakthroughs. CMAs are equipped to analyze and deliver results in ways that others cannot. They have the skills necessary to serve as strategic advisors in their organizations, and in turn, advance their careers."

The U.S. CMA verifies mastery of the 12 most critical practice areas in management accounting, including planning and analysis, performance management, and risk management. Earning the U.S. CMA enables finance and accounting professionals to contribute actively to organizational strategy as business partners and to make the leap from more traditional and junior-level finance roles into more strategic leadership positions. This means that CMAs are well-positioned to make the leap from more traditional and junior-level finance roles into strategic leadership positions.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About The Gate

The Gate, New York is a full-service advertising agency. We take bigger leaps with fewer steps by blending strategy, creative, media and technology to make sure nothing gets in the way. So, when you find The Gate, you can walk through walls. This approach has led to successful communication programs for clients in finance, consumer goods, luxury, insurance, energy, and more. The Gate manages over $250 million in client advertising and has a network of offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Edinburgh, and Shanghai. For more information, visit us.thegateworldwide.com.