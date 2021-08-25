Porter brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Russ Porter, CMA (U.S.), CFM, CSCA as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy, Technology, and Analytics. Porter succeeds Doreen Remmen, who admirably served in the role for more than 12 years.



IMA Names Russ Porter as New Chief Financial Officer

Porter brings nearly 30 years of extensive international experience directing financial operations, analysis, planning, and execution at IBM. He specializes in financial management, accounting, pricing, business controls, and incentives.

"I am thrilled to join IMA and serve the profession in which I have worked for my entire career," said Porter. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate our strategic priorities, expand our reach more broadly across the accounting and finance profession, and continue to enhance value for our members."

Reporting to IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, Porter will work closely with senior staff and the Global Board of Directors to ensure the financial strength of operations in support of IMA's mission to serve the global management accounting profession. He will also work alongside the CEO as a strategic business partner to lead the organization's strategy and digital transformation initiatives across the enterprise.

"I'm happy to welcome Russ as IMA's new CFO and I look forward to working with him to take IMA to the next level of growth and relevance despite these disruptive times," said Thomson.

Porter has been a member of IMA for more than 25 years and recently passed the CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) exam as a Silver medal winner. He previously worked at IBM for more than 28 years, most recently as Vice President of Finance, Global Business Services. Prior to that role, his career spanned multiple business units and functions in the company, primarily in accounting and financial planning and analysis. Porter holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Delaware, and a master's degree in finance and business management from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Related Links :

http://www.imanet.org