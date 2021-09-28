IMA announces speaker lineup and the start of registration for its 2021 Virtual AsiaPac Conference for finance and accounting professionals

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, today announced the start of registration for its 2021 Virtual AsiaPac Conference titled "Agility in Action: Building a Smarter & Faster Finance Team for the Digital Age". This event is supported by IMA's strategic partner, ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA) and is complimentary for all. Attendees can earn up to 4 ICMA CPE credits (including 1 NASBA CPE), but registration is required.



IMA Opens Registration for the 2021 Virtual AsiaPac Conference

The conference, to be held on 13 November, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Singapore time), will feature an array of industry and academic leaders sharing in-depth insights and perspectives to add context and voices to the latest and critical Asia-Pacific and global news, and best practices and trends within the accounting and finance profession.

Kicking off this year's conference is U.S. Embassy Singapore's Commercial Officer/Digital Attaché Christian Koschil, who will deliver an opening speech. Delivering the keynote address is the 2021-2022 Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors, J. Stephen McNally, CMA (U.S.), CPA (U.S.), who will talk about the impetus for the profession-wide transformation with a focus on the six "megatrends" impacting the profession and the impact of digital technology on the accounting and finance profession.

The agenda will be a mix of keynote, panel, soft skill seminar, and breakout presentations by leading industry professionals, including:

J. Stephen McNally, CMA (U.S.), CPA (U.S.), 2021-2022 Chair, IMA Global Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer, Plastic Technologies Inc.

, CMA (U.S.), CPA (U.S.), 2021-2022 Chair, IMA Global Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer, Plastic Technologies Inc. Christian Koschil, Commercial Officer / Digital Attaché, U.S. Embassy, Singapore

Aucky Pratama, CPA (Aus), Executive Director, ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA)

Loreal Jiles, Vice President, Research and Thought Leadership, IMA

Tony Kam, CMA (U.S.), Investor, Member of IMA's Global Board of Directors

, CMA (U.S.), Investor, Member of IMA's Global Board of Directors Aristotle Castro, Regional Finance Lead, Microsoft APAC

Ivan Pham, CIA, CFE, GRCP, GRCA, Vietnam Risk Advisory Leader, Deloitte Vietnam

Akihiko Miki, CMA (U.S.), CPA (U.S.), Corporate Officer and Finance Director Asia, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, Managing Director, Robert Half Singapore

, Managing Director, Robert Half Singapore Berry Schrijen, CMA (U.S.), MFin, MSc, FMVA, Group Chief Financial Officer, Alliance Nutrition Group

Dr. Kenji M. Asano Jr., CMA (U.S.), CPA (PH), MICB, RCA, CAT, Dean, College of Business Administration and Accountancy, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Philippines

, CMA (U.S.), CPA (PH), MICB, RCA, CAT, of Business Administration and Accountancy, Colegio de de Letran, Andy Teoh , Ph.D., Executive Director, Chief of Staff to the President, Commercial Ops Lead, Organon APJ

"IMA is honored to partner with AFA to support the accounting and finance profession to provide them with the resources and knowledge that help them build agility and resilience in the finance function and thrive in challenging times," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia & Australasia, IMA. "This annual conference continues to be an integral part of our region's initiatives to support the advancement of the accounting and finance profession and provide opportunities for industry leaders to get together and share insights and and analyses that will empower them to embrace the future of work with agility and confidence."

For complete information about the IMA Virtual AsiaPac Conference and registration details, please visit: https://www.imanet.org/events/asia-pacific-conference

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About AFA (ASEAN Federation of Accountants)

AFA was organised on March 12, 1977, to serve as the umbrella organisation for the recognised national Professional Accountancy Organisations (PAOs) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Member States. Through its ten Primary Members, AFA has a regional network of more than 200,000 accountants in the ASEAN region, supported by a global network of Associate Members with close to 3 million members worldwide. AFA is an accredited Civil Society Organisation of the ASEAN recognised under the ASEAN Charter and an IFAC Network Partner.

