IMA Strengthens Its Partnership with Smart Train Professional Education

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) is proud to announce Smart Train Professional Education as an IMA Platinum Approved Review Course Provider (ARCP) in Vietnam. The organization provides specialized training and preparation courses to university students, accounting, and finance professionals for the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification, which demonstrates a mastery of management accounting knowledge and skills.

Smart Train was established in 2009 and is a leading training organization in Vietnam, specializing in international accounting, auditing, and finance. With more than a decade in the education industry, the organization's key objectives remain strong: to develop the skill set, knowledge and capacity of Vietnamese individuals in the accounting & finance industry and improve their expertise according to international standards.

"IMA is proud to grant Smart Train Platinum status as an Approved Review Course Provider," said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., Senior Director, Southeast Asia at IMA. "We recognize its ongoing commitment to advance the management accounting profession in Vietnam and its support for individuals by providing them with the skills and resources required to be future ready and excel in today's competitive business market. Across the last decade, Smart Train has proven its consistency in providing strong training support in Vietnam, and the ability to help individuals keep up with the increasing technological demands in business today."

"I am delighted and proud to know that Smart Train is the second partner in Southeast Asia and the first in Vietnam to be recognized as IMA's Platinum ARCP," said Pham Ngoc Hoang Thanh, Founder and CEO of Smart Train. "We are confident to train and support thousands more Vietnamese to hold the U.S. CMA certification in the coming years and enhancing the core competencies for Vietnamese management accountants to get even closer to international standards. We chose to partner with IMA because the U.S. CMA is an internationally respected professional qualification with a focus on management accounting. In recent years, many businesses in Vietnam have begun to realize the important role of management accounting, seeing management accountants as internal financial advisors, helping business leaders make timely and accurate business decisions."

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs have been awarded. Click on the link to find out more about the U.S. CMA.

