IMAX Roars to $6.3 Million Opening in China for "Jurassic World: Dominion"

"Jurassic World" Trilogy Finale Delivers IMAX's Franchise-Best Weekend Index of 12.2% in China

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China (HKSE: 1970) roared to $6.3 million at the box office this weekend with the debut of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World: Dominion" - recording the biggest Hollywood opening in China for an IMAX film since May 2021, despite capacity limitations in key Chinese markets. IMAX delivered 12.2% of "Jurassic World: Dominion's weekend gross - a franchise-best for IMAX China, with less than 1% of overall screens.

As of now, 90% of IMAX China's theater network has reopened. Over the weekend, 19 out of 20 top locations are IMAX theaters. The remarkable results have, once again, demonstrated strong consumer demand for IMAX's premium experience and the power of its robust network in launching blockbusters.

In global market, IMAX dominated the worldwide box office this weekend with a $25 million global opening for "Jurassic World: Dominion", as the third consecutive IMAX global opening of more than $25 million.

"We were confident that this summer would unleash a wave of pent-up demand for long-delayed, highly anticipated tentpole releases, but the early results of films like "Jurassic World: Dominion" are exceeding even our most optimistic hopes," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "This summer slate is tailormade for IMAX, and our early results demonstrate the advantages of our blockbuster-focused model and the differentiation of the IMAX Experience for consumers."

Following the release of "Jurassic World: Dominion", Director Chen Sicheng's fantasy film "Mozart from Space" will be released on July 15. "Mozart from Space" is a Filmed For IMAX release shot with IMAX-certified cameras and the entire film will be presented in IMAX-exclusive 1:90:1 expanded aspect ratio.

