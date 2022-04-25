IMAX ROARS TO HKD $1.1 MILLION WITH FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE RELEASE UPON HK THEATRE REOPENING, CAPTURING A WHOOPING 16% OF OVERALL WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

HONG KONG, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theatres in Hong Kong reopened on April 21 after a more than three- month closure, with the release of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore. All five IMAX cinemas across Hong Kong captured an impressive 16% of overall weekend box office, delivering HK$1.1 million (US $ 140,000) with an estimated 60% occupancy rate and a franchise-high indexing record, despite a 50% capacity restriction for cinemas.

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore marks the third film of the franchise. The record indexing was nearly three times that of its previous installments, demonstrating the strong demand for the IMAX theatrical experience. The robust performance highlights the appeal for IMAX's differentiated offering and Hong Kong's broader social demand to return to theaters for out of home, entertainment experiences.

More Hollywood blockbusters are set to be released in IMAX cinemas across Hong Kong, including The Batman (April 27th), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 4th) and Top Gun: Maverick (May 26th). The strong tentpole lineup is set to fulfill consumers' pent-up demand for a differentiated theatrical experience and facilitate Hong Kong's film market recovery.

