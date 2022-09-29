IMDA renews impress.ai's accreditation status, vouching its position as a promising and innovative high-growth product company

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- impress.ai, a leading end-to-end recruitment SaaS platform provider, announced the renewal status under the IMDA Accreditation programme. IMDA has accredited impress.ai since May 2021 for its enterprise-readiness and ability to deliver a scalable, easy-to-use solution for recruiters. This renewal speaks about impress.ai's ongoing commitment to helping recruiters streamline their hiring processes by leveraging artificial intelligence.

"We are proud to be accredited under the IMDA Accreditation programme. This is a testament to impress.ai's efforts in making accurate hiring easier. This renewed accreditation status propels our journey in winning new government deals as well as expanding the current portfolio," said Sudhanshu Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of impress.ai.

The IMDA Accreditation programme recognises and honours promising and innovative Singapore-based high-growth ICM product companies to establish credentials and position them as qualified contenders to government and large enterprise buyers.

"We first started working with impress.ai through our IMDA SPARK programme and subsequently through our IMDA Accreditation programme. Their AI-powered enterprise recruitment solution platform has great potential in helping large organisations to streamline the hiring process and reduce shortlisting time by 90 percent. Over the past few years, their revenue has grown over five times while their headcount for the Singapore office has doubled. We look forward to them scaling new heights through their continued participation in the programme," said Mr. Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise & Ecosystem Development division of Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.

impress.ai was first accredited in 2021 on the back of its capabilities to help recruiters hire quality candidates with the unmatched power of its AI-powered end-to-end recruitment platform. Since impress.ai's participation in the IMDA Spark programme, the company's revenue has increased over five times, the workforce in Singapore has increased by over 100%, and has renewed and signed new contracts with several government agencies in the region.

About impress.ai

impress.ai is a leading end-to-end recruitment SaaS platform provider with a focus on making accurate hiring easier. Powered by AI, impress.ai's platform enables businesses to streamline their end-to-end recruitment process. impress.ai helps enterprises screen, engage, and hire the best talent with accuracy, consistency, & efficiency.