IMG Renews Sponsorship with School the World, Employees to Go on Corporate Service Trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce its sponsorship with School the World, an organization focused on providing access to quality education in Central America. As part of the sponsorship, IMG will be sending a group of employees on a week-long, corporate service trip to the Western Highlands of Guatemala where they will assist in building a new school and playground.

"We are proud to be sponsoring School the World and sending another group of IMG employees to Guatemala to participate in a service trip in 2023," said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. "At IMG, our mission is to be an exceptionally innovative partner that provides creative and practical solutions for our employees, customers, and communities. The School the World trip is yet another way we can accomplish this mission and support organizations making a difference around the world."

The IMG School the World team members were selected based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Each applicant responded to the following question: "How will this experience help you better understand what it's like to Be There for our customers and clients?"

"The opportunity to represent IMG by traveling to Guatemala in early 2020 with School the World and my fellow colleagues was truly an honor. I was so moved by their mission to end poverty through the power of education that I am now serving on their Young Professionals Advisory Board," said IMG Manager of Global Total Rewards, Jessica Ennis. "I'm so grateful to work for a company that cares about the world around us and sponsors employees to participate in programs like School the World."

School the World was founded in 2009 to fight extreme poverty at its core by bringing quality education to children in Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. Since its founding, the non-profit organization has built more than 100 schools for over 12,000 children. School the World works both on site in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change.

"We are so excited that IMG and its employees have made the decision to partner with School the World and participate in another corporate service trip," said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. "We believe all children love to learn, want to learn, and are capable of learning. The work we do to bring education to children in poverty wouldn't be possible without the generosity of corporate partners like IMG, and we cannot wait for our trip to Guatemala in 2023."

The 2023 trip will take place March 5-11, 2023, and it will mark the fourth time that IMG has participated in a School the World corporate trip. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About School the World

Our mission is to solve extreme poverty through the power of education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

