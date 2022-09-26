Immersive Technologies Bring a Revolutionary Change in Art Exhibitions

Corma New Media, a Taiwan-based virtual production company, has successfully offered multiple immersive virtual experiences in digital art exhibitions that connect historical facts with entertainment experiences.

As the metaverse blurs the boundaries between physical and virtual worlds, there is no doubt the application of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies in museums and galleries is becoming mainstream. Corma New Media, a Taiwan-based virtual production company, has successfully offers multiple immersive virtual experiences in digital art exhibitions. They believe that VR innovations will fundamentally transform the people’s view of the world.

Since its founding in 2006, Corma New Media has launched a range of Virtual Reality experiences, with an aim to allow people to be completely immersed in an interactive adventure. It produces software that integrates multi-person interaction technology and a back-end database to create an extensible interactive virtual reality platform for multiuser.

“VR technology will play a significant role in museums and art exhibitions,” says Ray Lee, the CEO of Corma New Media. For example, National Palace Museum houses nearly 700,000 collections of precious Chinese artefacts. It will take at least 11 years to display the entire collection in the limited space available. However, through the adoption of multi-person interaction and full body motion capture technology, it is possible to break the limits of time and space and allow visitors to immerse themselves in playful digital exhibitions.

A game-changing project in Daxi Wood Art Ecomuseum provides visitors with a mixed physical and virtual experience. Through interactive design, Corma New Media used VR technology to bring visitors back to the glamorous past of Taiwan, where they can role-play historical celebrities, take photos, capture virtual monsters and more. While learning about the history of the old town Daxi, the project enables visitors to explore historic sites both virtually and physically.

With more and more museums and galleries have been embracing interactive displays to enhance their storytelling potential and bring an extra dimension to their collections, Ray believes VR is a big trend in exhibition. One of the benefits of VR is that it can create lasting experiences instead of temporary physical collections. It also helps curators to put objects in different contexts or show their true scale. When a museum digitizes its entire collection, curators can easily establish digital exhibition spaces according to different themes and numbers of visitors, Ray says.

Like the other part of the world, the outbreak of Covid-19 has undoubtedly accelerated the adoption of immersive technologies. Another successful project of Corma New Media is the first ever AR live concert of Namewee, a Malaysian rapper. During the pandemic, the concert was made possible with the use of the latest AR technology. Ray explains, owing to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Namewee couldn’t travel to Kaohsiung. However, Corma New Media created a virtual AR stage, where Namewee recorded the concert in Malaysia, while Yahoo TV produced the live show in Taiwan. The reaction from audiences has been encouraging, with nearly 20,000 people watched online.

Apart from culture and entertainment, Corma New Media also adopts VR and AR technology in military training and medical education. Training military and medical personnel have never been easy, which is why AR technology can be viewed as a simulation tool to enhance the effectiveness of training. Currently, Corma New Media has worked closely with militaries and hospitals to develop educational training programs. The feedback from participants is rewarding.

Given that the medical personnel training is universally applicable, Corma New Media are also planning to enter the Southeast Asian healthcare market with their AR advanced medical training programs. “We hope to share the positive experience and advanced technology of Taiwan to Southeast Asian countries and help them train more professional healthcare practitioners.” Ray says.

