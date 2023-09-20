Immortalizing sporting prowess at the Asian Games

Every winning moment is truly immortalized when it is captured by a camera.

Without breathtaking imagery that reveals the split nanosecond of incredible human effort, sporting achievements would be mere numbers on a scorecard.

This is why Canon has empowered photographers and videographers around the world to shoot millions of sporting moments over the past century, ever since the first KWANON film camera was introduced in 1934.

Whenever you watch major sporting events, you can never miss the sight of Canon's iconic white lenses being wielded by professional photographers and videographers. It is no surprise, as Canon has maintained the world's No.1 share of digital interchangeable-lens cameras since 2003.

In 2023, Canon once again leads the way in sports imaging by becoming an Official Sponsor for The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou. The 19th Asian Games will be held from Sept 23 to Oct 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Canon also sponsored the last Asian Games, held in Jakarta.

Mr Howard Ozawa, Executive Vice President of Canon Inc. said, "Canon hopes to promote exchanges and development among Asian countries and regions through its support for The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou. Canon will provide strong support to journalists and photographers from all over the world, so that they can transmit the wonderful images of the Asian Games to the world through Canon cameras, lenses and broadcast lenses.

"At the same time, Canon will also provide the Games with office printing equipment and services, including copiers, printers, and consumables, to ensure the smooth operation of the games."

For The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, over 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions will compete in 481 events across 40 sports. Team Singapore will be sending a total of 431 athletes across 32 sports — its largest contingent ever.

With this vast array of events, press photographers will benefit greatly from Canon's presence.

Never miss a shot with Canon's support

Canon Professional Services (CPS) has been active in multiple large-scale international sporting events and has built a strong reputation with the media from around the world.

Canon China will have on-site a 43-member CPS team, comprising staff from various Asian countries and regions. The CPS team will provide multilingual professional services to journalists and photographers. These services include equipment repairs, loans, firmware updates, maintenance, and cleaning of Canon cameras and lenses.

CPS will also provide event-registered photographers and Canon CPS members with Canon's EOS R series cameras including Canon's full-frame mirrorless camera EOS R3, and its full-frame DSLR flagship, the EOS-1D X Mark III, as well as RF lenses including the RF800mm f/5.6L IS USM, RF1200mm f/8L IS USM.

The full-frame mirrorless camera EOS R3 and the full-frame DSLR flagship EOS-1D X Mark III are ideal tools for sports photographers and photojournalists.

The 24-megapixel Canon EOS R3 boasts the ability to autofocus at lightning speeds using eye-control, a 30 frames per second shooting speed, and its in-body image stabilisation allows anyone to capture pin-sharp images under low lighting.

In the realm of lenses, the new RF100-300mm f/2.8L is a powerful partner to Canon's EOS camera bodies. Its wide range of focal lengths allows photographers to shoot different genres of sports without having to change lenses.

Photographers will be using Canon's imaging equipment to shoot the sights and sounds of Hangzhou, letting more people discover the charming city in brilliant colour and resolution.

Canon will also provide printing equipment and services for the Hangzhou Asian Games for all venues and facilities, including the competition areas, venues, event headquarters, operation centres, hotels, arrival and departure centres.

With your passion, with our smile

At Canon, the guiding philosophy of 'Kyosei' emphasizes the importance of living and working together for the common good.

This belief resonates in their unwavering support of sports, reflecting a faith in the transformative power of athletics to unite communities, foster social change, and enhance individual lives.

Complementary to this is Canon's value of 'Delighting You Always,' focusing on the commitment to provide extraordinary experiences to every customer.

This aligns with their goal to illuminate the potent force of positive achievement within each of us.

At the Asian Games, Canon will strive to make a profound difference, always illuminating the potent force of positive achievement that exists in each one of us.