Immuno Cure appoints new CFO

Strengthening of executive management team to propel growth strategy

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuno Cure BioTech, a clinical stage biotechnology group based in the Hong Kong Science Park specialising in DNA vaccines and immunotherapies, announced today the appointment of Mr Mark LO Chun Bun as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Mr Mark Lo has over 20 years of executive financial management experience in the pharmaceutical industry, in particular, in manufacturing, logistics and distribution. He is also experienced in advising and nurturing innovative startups in areas of biotechnology, diagnostics and medical device. Mark, who assumed the CFO role today, is charged with the responsibilities for financial planning, budgeting, control, analysis, reporting and overall management of finance team of the group. Mark was awarded the higher diploma in accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong in November 1998. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since 2011and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 2017. Mark was previously an executive director of Jacobson Pharma Corporation (2633.HK) responsible for the overall financial management functions.

Immuno Cure has two PD-1-Enhanced DNA vaccines currently advancing to phase 2 clinical trial for prevention of COVID-19 and phase 1 clinical trial for therapeutic functional cure of HIV/AIDS.

Dr JIN Xia, CEO of Immuno Cure said, "I'd like to welcome Mark to re-join us and assume his role as CFO. With his tremendous expertise in financial planning and management in the pharmaceutical industry, I am fully confident in his leadership in taking us forward with efficient and effective financial planning, control and management systems. Mark will work closely with me to deliver our business goals together."

Mr Mark LO, CFO of Immuno Cure said, "I am delighted to be appointed CFO and be charged with the duty to lead the financial management functions of the group. I am committed to work closely with Dr Jin and other executive team members to cope with our exciting growth plans. I look forward to contributing with my energy and financial skills in the future success of Immuno Cure.

Dr Percy CHENG, Chairman of Immuno Cure concludes, "I'd like to extend my warmest welcome to Mark for his return after an extended break. His extensive skills in finance and accounting as well as depth of pharmaceutical sector domain knowledge in both Hong Kong and the Mainland makes him the preferred candidate for overseeing our financial management and governance, particularly during our current dynamic growth phase."

Immuno Cure BioTech is a clinical stage biotechnology group based in the Hong Kong Science Park, focusing on research and development of vaccines and immunotherapies for cancers, inflammatory and infectious diseases based on its patented PD-1-Enhanced DNA vaccine and Anti-Δ42-PD1 Blocking Antibody technology platforms.

To learn more about Immuno Cure BioTech, please visit https://www.immunocure.hk/en/

