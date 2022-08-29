ImmunoTek Bio Centers Welcomes New Chief Innovation Officer

—

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC has hired Chris Barber as Chief Innovation Officer. Barber brings with him twenty-five years of blood-plasma collection experience in a variety of leadership roles and management functions. In this role, Barber will be responsible for leading organization-wide initiatives; refining current business processes/systems; exploring new business models; and interfacing with potential external strategic business partners, vendors, and service-providers. This position will support the rapid scaling of the company while preserving the impressive regulatory performance of the organization. The role will also solidify ImmunoTek’s unique positioning in the blood-plasma industry as both a developer of plasma center networks for strategic partners, as well as a direct supplier to fractionation companies.

In his last executive role prior to joining ImmunoTek, Barber led a business unit of 53 plasma center sites collecting 2M+ liters of plasma annually and staffed by approximately 2,400 employees. Barber holds a B.A. degree in English Literature from Washington State University and an M.B.A. degree from Colorado State University.

Jerome Parnell III, CEO and Board Member of ImmunoTek, stated, “We’re excited to have Chris with us. His depth of experience, knowledge and progressive business perspective will complement our growing team of seasoned executives to further fuel our aggressive company growth.”

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving U.S. FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 more sites over the next three years. For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com.

