ImmVira Announces Preclinical and Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 2021 ASCO and AACR Annual Meeting

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmVira today announces that the company will be presenting its first innovative product, MVR-T3011, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4-8 2021. Results from the first Phase 1 study of MVR-T3011 as an intratumoral injection in patients with advanced solid tumors in the United States and Australia will be presented.

In addition, the company will be presenting its latest preclinical research progress on the company's MVR-T3011 administered as an intravenous infusion at the 112th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.

About ImmVira

ImmVira is a biotechnology company focused on genetically modified oncolytic viruses as potential cancer therapeutics. The company has developed science, technology and know-how to support ongoing research, development and commercialization of oncolytic viruses on the OvPENS (OV+ Potent, Enabling, Novel & Safe) platform. The OvPENS platform comprises of research, patents, gene-recombinant know-how, manufacturing technology and commercialization analytics to develop next-generation oncolytic viruses that reach drug development targets and that are potent, enabling, novel and safe.

