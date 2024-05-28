IMÒ Interns Embarks on £350,000 Angel Funding Round with SEIS Approval to Expand Global Remote Internship Platform

IMÒ Interns, the platform connecting African graduates with global businesses through remote internships, announces its angel funding round seeking £350,000 to expand globally with an AI-driven platform for optimised intern-business matching and workflows.

IMÒ Interns, the innovative platform connecting African graduates with global business opportunities through remote internships, is thrilled to announce its angel funding round. The company is seeking £350,000 in investment to broaden its impact and has achieved approval under the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), presenting a compelling tax-efficient opportunity for investors.

Erefa Coker, Founder of IMÒ Interns, has steered the company since its inception towards significant milestones by facilitating valuable internship experiences for both businesses and interns. With an eye on expansion, IMÒ Interns aims to extend its reach beyond Africa to include students and graduates from around the world.

The capital raised will be strategically invested in:

- Development of an AI-driven task, time, and management platform tailored for optimizing intern productivity and business workflows.

- Expansion of our proprietary AI technology for more precise matching between businesses' needs and interns' skills on a global scale.

- Escalation of marketing campaigns internationally to attract an extensive network of enterprises and interns across various regions.

- Reinforcement of support systems including mentorship programs and professional development resources catering to a growing user community.

- Bolstering operational capacity in anticipation of increased demand for skilled remote interns globally.

The future of work is not just about where we work from but also how we harness talent across borders, said Erefa Coker. This funding round marks a pivotal step towards realising our vision of making remote internships universally accessible while fostering economic growth worldwide.

This fundraising initiative comes at an opportune moment when remote work practices are being embraced across sectors internationally. Investors have a unique chance to invest in a forward-thinking enterprise that promises financial returns and contributes significantly toward creating equitable employment opportunities globally.

About the company: IMÒ Interns is an innovative platform that connects businesses with remote graduate interns from Africa, providing cost-effective and flexible support.

