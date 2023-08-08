Impact Launchpad Announces Agency Relationship with Carbotura to Eliminate Landfills Worldwide

Impact Launchpad to emphasize Carbotura's jobs and economic impact program bringing non-governmental private investment to augment waste infrastructure and end reliance on landfills and sewage treatment facilities at zero net cost to taxpayers.

—

﻿Impact Launchpad, a venture studio for social impact innovation, today announced its agency relationship with Carbotura, a zero waste and landfill elimination solution that also achieves net carbon reduction, trapping atmospheric C02 during operation. As the threat of climate change accelerates, Carbotura's service model presents a unique and ready response. Through this partnership, Impact Launchpad will introduce the company’s technology-as-a-service program to regions, states, and municipalities across the globe starting in North America, The UK, and Western Europe.

Said Daniel Matalon, CEO of Impact Launchpad, "Carbotura has become our top priority. Its technology makes it possible for us to completely eliminate landfills from the ecosystem, which is accelerating our climate threat at a rate that is already higher than coal. Carbotura provides an urgent response for a closing window of time."

Tyler Wood, Director of Sustainability for Carbotura, said of the new partnership. "We are impressed with the broad alignment we have with Impact Launchpad in both its capital investment strategy, and in our broad range of mutual connections to climate leaders and social communities through its interests in The #IsThereEnough campaign. As a global citizen oriented community, it will help us expand our footprint. We can certainly benefit from that."

In addition to its zero-waste technology, what distinguishes Carbotura is its business model. Carbotura invests privately sourced capital into each project at no expense to the community. Governments do not need to do bond issues or raise taxes to move a green project of this magnitude forward. Carbotura's investment, to build and manage infrastructure, produces 100’s of high paying jobs, and billions in economic impact. Municipalities, and commercial waste sites, can also use it to gain their own carbon credits without any outlay of expense, while furthering wider use of a solution that can eventually eliminate landfills from the planet.

Said Mr Matalon, “ as game changing as the technology is, we were especially impressed that Carbotura made its proposition so viable through its business model innovations. Their zero risk model helps to support the successful introduction of a technology that is unknown to many in the waste management space before now and which garners expected skepticism. The program is fiscally compelling, even beyond that. It is as good a jobs generator and an economic stimulus as any movie studio or big box warehouse store coming to an area, and maybe better. We need more of this kind of investment thinking to more rapidly implement the technologies that are needed to address Climate Change."



About Impact Launchpad

Impact Launchpad is a UK based venture studio for social impact innovation focused on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). It operates through a network of independent producers with offices in Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, and Australia. In alliance with its global collaboration project, #IsThereEnough, it presents a business model for The World Game, outlined by the late Buckminster Fuller in the 20th century. More at ImpactLaunchpad.com

About Carbotura

Carbotura, part of the Gravitas ecosystem of sustainability organizations, offers groundbreaking zero-waste, trash-elimination technology packaged in a unique waste elimination service. Its program also stimulates jobs and economic impact with 100% private investment for municipal benefit at no cost to taxpayers. More at Carbotura.com



Contact Info:

Name: David Stern

Email: Send Email

Organization: Impact Launchpad

Website: http://Carbotura.ImpactLaunchpad.com



Video URL: https://youtu.be/qr_PZ9tFEsM

Release ID: 89103245

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.