Imperial Capital Hires Distressed Debt Trading Veteran, Simon Mullaly, to Head New European Private Credit Group

Imperial Capital Hires Distressed Debt Trading Veteran, Simon Mullaly, to Head New European Private Credit GroupGlobeNewswireJuly 02, 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), announced today that Simon Mullaly has returned to the markets to launch a European Private Credit Group in which he will serve as Head Trader. The European Private Credit Group will source private European credit investment opportunities for Imperial Capital’s institutional investors in both Europe and the US.

“We believe that Simon is rejoining the market at the opportune time when there is an increasing appetite for special situations trading in both Europe and the US,” said Tim Sullivan, President of Imperial Capital, LLC. “The addition of Simon to head a dedicated European Private Credit effort affirms the Company’s vision to expand our existing credit sales & trading franchise into non-cusip trading solutions for our clients.”

Simon Mullaly joins Imperial Capital as a Managing Director and Head of the European Private Credit Trading Group. He will be based in Stamford, CT. Previously, Mr. Mullaly was the founder and CEO of Yorvik Partners, a European based credit brokerage firm that specialized in distressed debt before being acquired by Sterne Agee in late 2013. Prior to founding Yorvik, Mr. Mullaly managed trading desks for Deutsche Bank, AG and Lehman Brothers in London. Mr. Mullaly earned an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BSc at Nottingham Trent University.

“I am excited to join Imperial Capital’s well-established fixed income platform that includes bespoke research,” said Simon Mullaly. “I believe that we can leverage Imperial Capital’s platform to grow a Private European Credit group that complements the growth of private debt in Europe as a credible asset class that is systemically changing and here to stay.”

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:Mark Martis+1 310 246 3674mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:Emma McClintock+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429emcclintock@imperialcapital.com