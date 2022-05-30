IMPIANA HOTEL SENAI LAUNCHES REWARDS APP AND UNVEILS VISION TO BE AN EVERYDAY APP FOR EVERYONE

Moving beyond hospitality service, Impiana Hotel Senai offers greater convenience online with various rewards through spend and earn platform

SENAI, Malaysia, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impiana Hotel Senai, a business hotel located in Johor, today announces the launch of Impiana Hotel Senai Rewards App. This mobile app allows users to access the latest F&B deals and room promotions at their fingertips. In return, registered users are entitled to get 1 point for every RM1 spent via the app and enjoy various rewards throughout its usage.

While cumulative points are redeemable at all Food and Beverage outlets as well as at the hotel in the form of room nights, the app is user-friendly and offers instant rewards such as F&B discounts, complimentary meals on birthday month and special room rates dedicated only for the app users. It allows users to choose a promotion of their choice by clicking on any of the offers displayed, then filling in the necessary information before being directed to the payment gateway.

"With this one-for-all app, we are not only building a platform that gets us closer to a full omnichannel experience with the shoppers, but also increasing our capabilities to deliver more customizable options for users," said Mahadi Mathana, General Manager of Impiana Hotel Senai.

He added, in conjunction with Impiana Hotel Senai 5 years anniversary since its opening on 10 October 2017, the hotel grants instant 500 points for every installation of the app until October 2022.

All promotions are viewable on the newly launched app and foreseen to be one of the best-selling deals on the platform is the BBQ Buffet Dinner. Latest updates are also available on Impiana Hotel Senai Facebook and Instagram page.

The hotel is re-launching its new BBQ Buffet Dinner at The Pool, located at level 2, available every Saturday only at RM88 nett per person. The latest F&B promotion highlights are Lamb Cuts with Garlic, Marinated Chicken Wings, Chicken Tikka, Minutes Steak, Medallion Fish Filets, Marinated Squid in Tumeric, Marinated Prawns, Corn on Cob, Chicken Sausage, Assorted Salad & Condiments, Assorted Desserts and many more.

For more information on the app and other deals, contact +607-595 8899 or email info.ihs@impiana.com, visit https://www.impianasenai.com/ or download the app. Available for both iOS and Android. Media kit is downloadable here https://bit.ly/ihsrewardsapp