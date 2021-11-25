Implementing ESG, Pertamina Encourage NRE Projects and Investments from Upstream to Downstream

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To implement environmental aspects as part of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), PT Pertamina (Persero) continues to encourage New Renewable Energy (NRE) projects and investments implementation to face the energy transition while supporting Indonesian electricity targets. The project includes; Geothermal Power Plant (PLTP), Solar Power Plant (PLTS), Biogas Power Plant (PLTBg) to the Public Electric Vehicle Charging Station (SPKLU).



Pertamina NRE expanded the Solar Power Plants (PLTS) at petrol stations to a total of 99 points. Pertamina NRE is supporting the acceleration of Pertamina's internally focused energy transition.

Pertamina, through Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), has operated 6 (six) PLTPs with a total capacity of 672 Mega Watts (MW) in the Geothermal Working Area (WKP); WKP Kamojang, Garut West Java (235 MW), WKP Lahendong, Tomohon North Sulawesi (120 MW), WKP Sibayak, Sinabung North Sumatra (12 MW), WKP Ulubelu Gunung Way Panas, Lampung (220 MW), WKP Karaha, Tasikmalaya and Garut, West Java (30 MW) and WKP Lumut Balai Muara Enim, South Sumatra (55 MW). Pertamina also continues to boost geothermal projects in other WKPs to reach 1,128 Megawatts by 2026.

"Pertamina has consistently supported the Government's efforts to produce clean and environmentally friendly energy through geothermal development to maximize geothermal resources in the country and contribute to national electricity," said Fajriyah Usman, Vice President Corporate Communications of PT Pertamina (Persero) in Jakarta, Tuesday (23/11).

Pertamina has also operated biogas operated power plants in the Sei Mangkei Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area, Simalungun, North Sumatra. The PLTBg with a capacity of 2.4 MW is a cooperation with PT Perkebunan Nusantara III. During the third quarter of 2021, the Sei Mangkei PLTBg has produced 8 GWh of electricity. Thus, the PLTBg can meet the electricity needs of the SEZ industry managed by PTPN III. In addition to developing the PLTBg business with PTPN Group, Pertamina, through Subholding Power & NRE, is also preparing Solar Power Generation (PLTS) business development in several areas. It includes the SEZ Sei Mangkei, which is currently operating with a capacity of 2 MWp.

Fajriyah said that Pertamina has also operated PLTS Cilacap in the Cilacap Refinery Unit operating area with a capacity of 1.34 MWp and PLTS Badak in PT Badak NGL Bontang (4 MWp) area. Pertamina has also operated PLTS in 99 petrol stations spread across Sumatra, Java, and Kalimantan with a total capacity of 668 kWp.

"Pertamina's commitment does not end here. In the future, all Pertamina's operational areas would use solar power plants to take advantage of the abundant solar energy in the equatorial region," added Fajriyah.

Meanwhile, to support the plan to develop an electric vehicle ecosystem, Pertamina has operated 5 (five) units of Charging Stations located at Pertamina petrol stations. This charging station was developed by Pertamina's Subholding Commercial & Trading as part of innovation for future energy needs, integrated with a new concept of environmentally friendly petrol stations. Namely, Green Energy Station (GES), inaugurated last August.

To ensure the utilization of the Charging Station, Pertamina continues to monitor transactions and the amount of electric power used to charge electric car batteries. Data from February to October has recorded more than 1,500 electric car charging with a total power reaching more than 45 thousand kWh.

"We are moving massively for NRE and saving the environment, from upstream to downstream to realize clean energy transition and pursue the Government's target of developing 23% NRE by 2025," said Fajriyah.