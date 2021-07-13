Important Announcement by Premia Partners : Regarding unauthorised false and deceptive articles published on some Mainland websites

HONG KONG, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It has come to the Company's attention that some websites and social media in the Mainland China have been circulating fraudulent posts allegedly issued by Premia Partners (the "Company"), in relation to a private fund project currently under fundraising to invest in unlisted companies. The posts also have unauthorised use of selective content and trademarks captured from the Company's website. In view of the misleading and false content of such posts, Premia Partners hereby makes the following statements to avoid any misleading information to the public:

We reinstate that we have not launched any private fund products in Mainland China, nor any product that invested in securities or private debts issued by unlisted companies. Posts that are not authorized to be issued by us contain false and inaccurate content and are fraudulent in nature.

All investment products issued and managed by Premia Partners are exchange traded funds (ETF) authorized by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Information on all of our 8 ETFs covering China A shares, Asia innovative technology, Emerging ASEAN, Vietnam, China government bonds, China USD property bonds and US Treasury is available on our official website ( www.premia-partners.com ) as well as the HKEX website ( www.hkex.com.hk or https://www.hkex.com.hk/Market-Data/Securities-Prices/Exchange-Traded-Products )

We have not issued any unauthorized products in Mainland China, including private funds or wealth management products. We shall not be responsible for any loss that may incur by those who reply on unofficial and illegitimate marketing materials / news. We urge readers of any such false posts to report to the corresponding media websites, and help innocent investors from suffering any loss due to misbelieving the false posts.

Thank you very much for your serious attention and please stay alert against risk and scams. We reserve all rights including the right to bring any legal action against any offender with regard to unauthorised posts and articles that may contain any inaccurate, misleading, illegal or illicit information.

Premia Partners Company Limited

12 July 2021

