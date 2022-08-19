Impossible Marketing Bags 5 Awards in MARKies & Agency Of The Year 2022







The MARKies and AOTY are designed to recognise and honour the most imaginative and original marketing efforts within Singapore's marketing services sector. An independent panel of well-respected industry executives and senior marketers evaluates each entry in each category based on the agencies' overall performance and their campaign's original concepts and inventive media usage. The panel includes marketing heads of well-known companies such as SingTel, PropertyGuru, CapitaLand, AIA, Great Eastern, Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), and Virgin Active.



The competition was steep this year, as the digital marketing agency was up against some of the most experienced firms and brands in various categories.



"Having only won 1 award last year, It's amazing to have won five awards this year against some of the best and most prominent brands in the industry," says Alan Koh, founder of Impossible Marketing.



The digital marketing agency has grown from a 20+ pax company to a 60+ pax company in 2022 because of the increased demand for digital marketing solutions in Singapore and the warm referral by their existing clients. Some of the most notable brands that they have had the opportunity to work with include Changi Airport, SK Jewellery, TVB, and Museum of Ice Cream, which have achieved significant results for their campaigns.



Impossible Marketing was recently recognised as a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) pre-approved vendor for digital marketing solutions. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) can benefit when engaging Impossible Marketing's services as it comes with a maximum of 70% funding support.



"With a funding support of up to 70%, we can help more companies craft award-winning digital strategies to grow their business," added Mr Koh.



Out of the sea of local digital marketing agencies, what makes Impossible Marketing stand out from the crowd is its status as a Google and Meta Partner and its numerous accreditation – in addition to this year's awards, it was also awarded Search Marketing Agency of The Year 2020 and Independent Agency of The Year 2021. With over 500 positive reviews, Impossible Marketing offers a wide array of marketing services like Search Engine Optimisation (



For more information on the company's services, please visit





Hashtag: #ImpossibleMarketing

