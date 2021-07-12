impress.ai Now Available on SAP(R) Store

SYDNEY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideatory Australia Pty. Ltd. is pleased to announce that its impress.ai SaaS recruiting automation platform and conversational AI technology is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

"We aim to integrate our platform with all our clients' existing technology stacks, including with applicant tracking systems such as SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting," said Sudhanshu Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of impress.ai. "This integration can help companies dramatically improve their hiring efficiencies and effectiveness, while simultaneously improving candidate experience. It's a joyous moment for us to have impress.ai available on SAP Store for businesses using SAP solutions."

The impress.ai platform integrates with the SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting solution to provide on-demand automation workflows and chatbots that users can access from within the applicant tracking system.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Ideatory Pte. Ltd. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About impress.ai

impress.ai is a no-code, self-service platform that automates recruiting processes. It delivers up to 75% reduction in time to shortlist. AI chatbots are used to create seamless autonomous interview experiences for candidates, answering queries with a 96 percent accuracy rate while simultaneously delivering competency assessments.

"impress.ai" and the "impress" logo are trademarks of Ideatory Pte. Ltd., which fully owns Ideatory Australia Pty. Ltd.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.