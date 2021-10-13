Improve & Grow, LLC Appoints Michael Arrieta as New Digital Marketing Specialist

Michael Arrieta has joined the team to enhance the content and user experience of clients’ websites.

Improve & Grow, LLC welcomes Michael Arrieta as their Digital Marketing Specialist. Michael has extensive experience in digital marketing, specifically with front-end web development, search engine optimization, and email marketing.

Before joining the company, Michael was the Internal Project Manager of Trinity Solar’s Stewardship Program from 2016 to 2018. He was instrumental in raising funds for the Boy Scouts of America in Long Island. He was also responsible for their referral program that proved highly beneficial to the non-profit organization.

Michael received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies from William Paterson University of New Jersey in 2015, where he contributed to the student newspaper.

Michael’s primary duty at Improve & Grow, LLC is to enhance its SEO strategies to increase client website traffic further, generate more leads, boost their brand, and strengthen their online presence. This falls in line with Improve & Grow’s mission to “help companies win more customers with marketing that pays for itself,” in a quote from Carl Lefever.

He will also be working with the content development team, improving user experiences, and aiding PR, link building, and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising campaigns.

Some of Michael’s specific duties as the company’s Digital Marketing Specialist include conducting SEO audits, optimizing SEO setup, and identifying SEO issues. In addition, he will also be helping with keyword research and supporting digital public relations with the company’s planning strategists.

"We are very excited to welcome Michael to the Improve & Grow team! He is incredibly committed to the success of our clients and has a keen interest in improving their online presence through search engine optimization. We look forward to seeing him take on our digital marketing needs in order to provide the highest quality services available." - Carl Lefever, founder & strategist.

Michael will play a significant role in helping the company’s clients achieve their goals for their online business through effective marketing.

About Improve & Grow, LLC

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Improve & Grow, LLC specializes in digital marketing and serves numerous organizations across the U.S. They help enhance the marketing side by generating leads and boosting online sales through search engine optimization techniques and PPC advertising.

Improve & Grow, LLC uses a results-oriented approach with every client. The company’s unique strategies are tailored to customer needs, identifying areas for improvement that will deliver the best possible results in their first year and a steady return on investment for years to come.

