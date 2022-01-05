Improve & Grow, LLC Welcomes Its New Customer Success Specialist

The top-tier digital marketing agency aims to elevate customer relationships to develop winning solutions with its new Customer Success Specialist

—

No matter what size or industry companies are in, consumers demand an elevated customer experience at all times. For this reason, B2B and B2C organizations alike should provide clients with the support they need to thrive.

Improve & Grow, LLC welcomed Jen Leong to the team to continue addressing this need. She boasts seven years of experience in the digital marketing, account management, and project management fields. Since graduating from Millersville University with a degree in marketing in 2014, she has been utilizing and honing her skills to address the market’s ever-changing needs.

As Improve & Grow’s new Customer Success Specialist, she oversees ongoing projects and ensures seamless processes between the agency and its clients. Jen makes sure that clients have everything they need to achieve their desired return on investment (ROI). Below are some of her key responsibilities:

● Client reporting and communication

● Project planning and setting deadlines

● Resolving requests and issues

● Tracking project progress

● Analyzing performance

● Device action plans

● Ensuring customer satisfaction

When asked about the new addition to the team, Improve & Grow, LLC’s founder Carl Lefever replied, “We are so excited to have Jen on board as the newest member of our Customer Success Team! A foundational value of our company is that we put our customer's success first, trusting ours will follow. An important part of living up to that value is providing our clients with a dedicated account manager that understands their business goals and is working on their behalf to make sure that marketing campaigns are aligned with meeting those goals."

He adds, “Jen has an extensive background in both marketing and customer relationship management. More importantly, she is passionate about helping her clients succeed with their digital marketing investments."

About Improve & Grow

Improve & Grow, LLC is a Lancaster-based agency serving the digital marketing needs of dozens of companies throughout the country. It specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, and website design and development to help clients achieve their goals. It also provides content, email, and social media marketing support. For more information, visit www.improveandgrow.com

