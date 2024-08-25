Improvizations, LLC Expands Team and Vision for Strategic Human Capital Management and Workforce Management Services

—

Improvizations LLC, a human capital management (HCM) and workforce management (WFM) advisory and implementation firm, today announced its expanded vision and team focused on helping clients achieve better outcomes from HCM initiatives – today and in the future.

The firm’s services now include strategic advisory, process optimization and automation, change management and program management, building on their core strength in software audits, implementations, upgrades, migrations, integrations and training. This full suite of services empowers Improvizations clients to optimize the value of their HCM program and investment.

The firm has also invested in hiring new leaders including Vince Jackson, who most recently led the Services Strategy and Services Partner Organizations at UKG.

This growth expands on the firm’s decades of experience and exceptional reputation in the HCM and WFM space. The leadership team alone has more than 100 combined years of WFM and HCM experience. Improvizations partners with leading software providers in HCM and WFM, including UKG, Boomi, Process.st, Zaddons and Shiftboard, which allows them to deliver a comprehensive ecosystem approach, custom-designed for every client’s unique needs.

“Our firm is expanding, but our core values remain the same,” said Bryan deSilva, founder of Improvizations. “Our team continues to listen to our clients’ unique requirements, engage by rolling up our sleeves to tackle tough challenges, and most importantly, we do what we say with clear, consistent communication and solid follow through. We will continue to make strategic investments in our people and our partner relationships, while staying grounded in the foundation of driving better business outcomes for our clients.”

“I’m extremely excited to join Improvizations at this exciting stage of their growth,” said Vince Jackson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services. “The WFM and HCM market is constantly changing, and the firm’s ability to improvise as needed to deliver desired business outcomes for our clients is key to our historical and future success. I’m thrilled to help the team develop, expand and deliver services for clients at any phase of a WFM and HCM journey. The future is bright!”

Improvizations, LLC is a human capital management (HCM) and workforce management (WFM) advisory and implementation firm. They help companies optimize and automate HCM and WFM processes, increasing adoption and ROI. Their comprehensive services include strategic advisory, process optimization and automation, change management and program management, building on their core strength in software audits, implementations, upgrades, migrations, integrations and training. Connect with them at www.improvizations.com.



