IMTE to divest its Lamination Glass operation in China

SYDNEY, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE" or "Company") (Nasdaq:IMTE), informs that today its Board of Directors approved a plan to divest its China lamination glass operation.

IMTE intends to divest from its China electronic glass business by either selling the business unit or undertaking a spin off the business unit into a stand-alone, publicly traded listed company. As this operation is capital intensive, it will require direct access to the capital markets. This operation will maximize the infrastructure's value, as the resulting entity will be independent from IMTE, with their own management and personnel, exclusively focused in developing, and building the electronic glass business in China.

The execution of the reorganization plan will comply with applicable requirements under the laws, and will be subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and any shareholders approval required.

IMTE expects to implement the reorganization during 2022.

About Integrated Media Technology Limited ("IMTE")

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass and financial research. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com .

