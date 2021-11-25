Inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health successfully explores healthcare landscape





More than 21,000 onsite and online participants from 46 countries and regions attended the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and HKTDC.





At the Policy Dialogue session, Dr Margaret Chan, Founding Dean, Tsinghua Univ Vanke School of Public Health & Emeritus Director-General, WHO, said "Our best hope to end this pandemic and to bring back normalcy to our life is to ramp up vaccine coverage."



